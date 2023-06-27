REI's biggest sale of the summer is underway - with up to 50% off outdoor gear & apparel

REI's biggest sale of the summer is underway - with up to 50% off outdoor gear & apparel

Fourth of July sale and clearance event runs now through July 4

SEATTLE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Co-op is ringing in summer with a major sale to jumpstart adventures outside. The specialty outdoor retailer's Fourth of July sale and clearance event is back, with half-priced deals on outdoor gear to help more people enjoy their time outside. Everyone can enjoy savings on top outdoor brands, with select deals and product offers available just for co-op members. Shop the sale now through July 4 in-store and online at REI.com.

REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI) (PRNewswire)

"We want to give people every opportunity to soak up that extra daylight and maximize time doing what they love this summer," said Vivienne Long, REI's senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "Our Fourth of July sale is a great time to shop quality, outdoor favorites to inspire summer adventures of all kinds – from overnight camping trips and national park visits to backyard outings and neighborhood bike rides."

The sale includes deals on top outdoor brands, with selects offers like:

Savings of $400 on Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 e-Bikes

Savings of $300 on Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 e-Bikes

Up to 50% off clearance clothing and footwear

25% off all Osprey hiking hydration packs

20% off selected Salsa bikes

25% off All backpacking stoves and cooking systems

25% off BioLite Stoves, firepits and accessories

25% off All ENO hammocks, furniture and accessories

25% off All Igloo coolers

Although anyone can shop the sale, REI Co-op members can access special, member-only savings, including:

40% off REI Co-op brand tents, footprints and accessories

40% off All REI Co-op brand sleeping bags and sleeping pads

30% off All REI Co-op Traverse Packs

30% off All REI Co-op brand furniture

30% off The North Face Antora rain hoodies, parkas and jackets

30% off The North Face Alta Vista jacket

July 4 . Learn more at 10% off selected 2023 and 2024 REI adventure travel trips when booked through. Learn more at https://www.rei.com/adventures/s/on-sale

Summer is a quintessential backdrop for adventure – making it a timely season to become a lifetime member in the co-op to enjoy these savings and other lifelong perks. Anyone can purchase a lifetime membership to the co-op for a one-time fee of $30, which grants access to not just the Re/Supply program, but discounts on shop services and experiences, free flat-tire repair (labor only) and ski waxing, an annual Co-op Member Reward of 10% back on eligible purchases, and more. In addition to discounts at the co-op's bike shop, REI members receive free flat-tire repair (labor only, parts not included) and free machine wax for skis and snowboards.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 181 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REI Co-op