Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii Unveils Extraordinary Private Jet Experience

MAUI, Hawaii, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii announces an extraordinary private jet experience that will redefine luxury travel to the islands. The new four-island experience invites discerning travelers to embark on an unforgettable journey, exploring the breathtaking beauty and rich cultural heritage of four iconic Hawaiian islands: Oahu, Maui, Lanai and Hawaii Island. This eight-night adventure immerses guests in the essence of each destination, while providing seamless private jet transfers throughout their journey.

Beginning at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, located on the pristine Kona Coast of Hawaii Island. Surrounded by ancient lava fields, this 800-acre Hawaiian sanctuary offers a serene escape with unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean. During the opening two nights of the experience, guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history and unique traditions of Hawaii Island with the 'Only at Hualalai' Bonga Perkins Wood Surfboard Experience, providing guests the opportunity to learn the ancient Hawaiian craft of wood surfboard shaping from renown surfer and Hawaii native Bonga Perkins. Known as the birthplace of surfing, Hawaii has a rich history in the global sport and Perkins imparts his passion for surfing and Hawaii Island exclusively with guests of Hualalai. Guests will have plenty of free time to enjoy the Resort's extensive amenities, including dedicated Kumu Kai Marine Center, award-winning spa, championship golf course, and on-site ocean activities.

Next, the private jet will whisk guests away to Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, a paradise that is equal parts laidback luxury and oceanfront glamour. Guests will enjoy the Resort's newest Unforgettable Experience: A Wayfinder's Journey. Hawaii's distinguished female celestial navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka hosts a private star-guided sailing excursion aboard a luxury Trilogy catamaran, which includes a multi-course dinner inspired by canoe plants, prepared onboard by Four Seasons Resort Maui Chef Samual Taganeca. Following the thoughtfully curated culinary experience, Tanaka leads an extraordinary under-the-stars journey, in which she recounts how her Polynesian ancestors navigated these very ocean roads by the stars, swells, wind, and other natural elements to discover Hawaii. Back on the sunny and golden shores of Four Seasons Resort Maui—with easy access to world-class golf, shopping and dining—guests can choose from any of the rich amenities offered, such as Live Aloha Hawaiian programming, a Spa and Wellness Center, three saltwater pools, beach activities, and signature dining, including Spago Maui by Wolfgang Puck.

On the southeastern coast of the pristine island of Lanai, Four Seasons Resort Lanai sits just a moment away from many of the island's most scenic spots and where the Hawaii found in vintage postcards comes vibrantly to life. Take to the waves and set sail on a private charter from the Resort's fleet, as the Lanai-based captain and crew tailors a personal ocean excursion on the pristine waters surrounding Hawaii's smallest inhabited island. Climb aboard the Lanai II, a 65' sloop rigged sailing catamaran and enjoy snorkeling, scuba diving, whale watching, a sunset sail, or just relax and take in views of the beautiful Lanai coastline. The sailing catamarans are equipped for fun with SUP boards and more, while local captains and divemasters know the fishing grounds and dive spots around the island better than anyone, promising an authentic adventure. Then embrace serenity at Hawanawana Spa, where shared serenity can deepen the bonds between two people. Couples can experience a four-hour romantic escape in our couples' suites, with a customized combination of massage, body treatments and facials that will leave couples in a state of bliss. Then refresh with light-fare dining for two in the intimate living and dining area.

The journey continues to the final destination, Four Seasons Resort Oahu, ideally located along the island's tranquil western coastline and anchored by immersive island-inspired activities and breathtaking view. Guests have the unique opportunity to embark on a profound journey rich in cultural tradition with the Realm of Gods experience. La'akea Perry, a respected kumu hula of the revered and award-winning halau, Ke Kai O Kahiki, leads guests on the guided five-mile roundtrip hike to Kaena Point, a remote and scenic nature reserve at the westernmost point of Oahu, to the sacred area of Leaping Rock. Throughout the excursion, guests are immersed in rich cultural traditions through storytelling, hula and Hawaiian rituals. Along with the Realm of Gods experience, guests are invited to bask in the Resort's laid-back modern vibe, partake in the #FSWAYFINDERS artisan workshops, savor distinct dining, and rejuvenate in healing opportunities at the Spa.

The Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii Private Jet experience provides seamless and luxurious aircraft and inter-continental service on a large cabin aircraft via VistaJet. Guests will enjoy private jet transfers from their home location to the islands, as well as inter-island flights on a Pilatus PC-12 turboprop via Lanai Air between Lanai, Maui and Oahu, ensuring a bespoke and preeminent transport throughout their adventure. From the moment guests step aboard, the vacation begins with Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii touches throughout the flight. To ensure an exceptional level of service and customization, a dedicated team of Four Seasons professionals will be on hand throughout the entire experience from booking through departure.

"At Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii, we continuously strive to create extraordinary experiences for our guests," said Charlie Parker, Regional Vice President and General Manager. "With the launch of this collective four island experience, we are thrilled to offer our guests an exclusive journey through Hawaii they can only experience with Four Seasons. We created experiences at each destination to showcase the best of Hawaii's culture, history, and natural beauty while providing unparalleled luxury and convenience."

The Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii Private Jet is designed for two adults and is available through December 1, 2024 excluding December 15, 2023- January 10, 2024. The eight-night experience including private jet transfers from California is USD $227,000 (excluding tax and fees) in an Ocean-View Guest Room or USD $256,000 (excluding tax and fees) in a One-Bedroom Oceanfront Suite. At Four Seasons Resort Maui, guests who choose the room package, will enjoy the Resort's premium Club Floor Ocean View Room accommodations. The experience can be customized to any departure city, and/or to include more guests (up to 8 people). For more information or to book the Four Seasons Resorts Hawaii Private Jet, please visit www.fourseasons.com/hawaii or call 808-325-8000.

