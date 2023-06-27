CONSUMER PRIVACY ALERT: NationsBenefits Faces Class Action Investigation for Data Breach Affecting Over 3 Million Health Insurance Subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP today launched an investigation into NationsBenefits Holdings, LLC concerning a data breach that occurred around January 30, 2023. NationsBenefits provides administrative services to several health insurers, including Aetna Inc. Over 3 million subscribers' sensitive and private information may have been stolen in the cyberattack.

NationsBenefits recently disclosed this cybersecurity incident which resulted in the unauthorized access of individuals' personal information, including names, addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and health plan subscriber identification numbers. According to NationsBenefits, on February 7, 2023, it learned that its third-party data vendor Fortra, LLC had been attacked by cybercriminals. In April 2023, NationsBenefits began notifying impacted individuals of the data breach.

The data breach has put the personal and confidential information of over 3 million individuals at risk. Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating whether NationsBenefits failed to adequately protect individuals' privacy and violated state or federal law.

If you received notice of this data breach from NationsBenefits and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today

