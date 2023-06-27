20th QS World University Rankings unveiled

#QSWUR

LONDON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education specialists, released the twentieth edition of the QS World University Rankings. Featuring 1500 institutions across 104 locations, it is the only ranking of its kind to emphasise employability and sustainability.

The results draw on the analysis of 17.5mln academic papers and the expert opinions of 240,000+ academic faculty and employers. Massachusetts Institute of Technology celebrates twelve years at the top, the University of Cambridge retains 2nd place while the University of Oxford (3rd) climbs one position.

This year, QS has implemented its largest-ever methodological enhancement, introducing three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network.

"Deep consultation across global higher education has empowered the QS World University Rankings to align better with Gen Z and Alpha priorities, focusing on what genuinely matters to increasingly socially conscious students in our rapidly evolving world," stated Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President, QS.

QS World University Rankings 2024: Top-20 2024 2023



1 1 MIT US 2 2 University of Cambridge UK 3 4 University of Oxford UK 4 5 Harvard University US 5 3 Stanford University US 6 6= Imperial College London UK 7 9 ETH Zurich Switzerland 8 11 National University of Singapore Singapore 9 8 UCL UK 10 27 University of California, Berkeley US 11 10 University of Chicago US 12 20 Cornell University US 13 13 UPenn US 14 33 The University of Melbourne Australia =15 6= Caltech US =15 18 Yale University US =17 12 Peking University China =17 16= Princeton University US =19 45 The University of New South Wales Australia =19 41 The University of Sydney Australia © QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2023 www.TopUniversities.com

In this edition:

75% of Africa's universities fare better. Nine new entries.

Arab Region remains increasingly competitive.

Asia's top university, National University of Singapore (8 th ) breaks into top-10. South Korea and Japan remain strong but less prolific. Thailand and Indonesia emerging.

Australia excels at global engagement. Three universities join the top-20.

Canada : University of Toronto is the new national leader.

China : Most improved for research impact (79% institutions rise in Citations per Faculty ).

ETH Zurich is continental Europe 's best university for the sixteenth consecutive year.

France 's merged universities shine. Université PSL (24 th ) enters the top-25.

India : New national leader, IIT Bombay, climbs into world top-150.

Universidade de São Paulo (85 th ) takes Latin America's top-spot.

UK : Shines for cross-border research collaborations. 72/90 institutions place higher.

USA : UC Berkeley, named world's leader in Sustainability, breaks into top-10.

