BMO recognized as Best Private Bank, Best Commercial Bank and Best Retail Bank

TORONTO and CHICAGO, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO has been named the Best Private Bank and Best Commercial Bank in Canada by World Finance Magazine for the 13th and 9th consecutive time respectively. BMO has also been awarded the Best Retail Bank in Canada for the second year in a row and Best Private Bank in the U.S. and Best Commercial Bank in the U.S. for the first time.

The 2023 World Finance Banking Awards recognize how BMO's digital first strategy and industry-leading client experiences are meeting and exceeding customer's evolving expectations with best-in-class digital money management services. BMO's expanding footprint in the United States after its acquisition of Bank of the West further strengthens its cross-border and bank-wide connectivity, providing clients with greater access to comprehensive banking experiences as well as a full suite of everyday, investment and commercial banking products and services.

The annual World Finance Banking Awards recognize industry leaders, eminent individuals, exemplary teams, and distinguished organizations which represent the benchmark of achievement and best practices in a variety of fields. Award winners and nominees are selected by a judging panel of financial journalists as well as by readers and subscribers of World Finance Magazine.

"We are delighted to be recognized for the 13th consecutive year for our excellence in Private Banking in Canada and are proud to receive our first award for Best Private Bank, U.S. BMO's strength is in our ability to deliver top-tier client service by providing innovative solutions and personalized advice tailored to our clients' needs. As we look ahead, we are committed to evolving our services to help North America's top affluent families effectively manage their wealth and work towards achieving their financial goals."

- Deland Kamanga, Group Head, BMO Wealth Management

"We are very pleased to be recognized for the 9th consecutive year as Best Commercial Bank in Canada, and for our first recognition as Best Commercial Bank in the U.S. As a leading North American bank, the strength of our performance allows us to invest in the people and technologies that enable us to support our customers on both sides of the border. We continue to look for opportunities to fuel the business growth that helps our customers make progress on their goals and makes the North American economy thrive."

- Nadim Hirji, Group Head, BMO Commercial Bank, North America

"We are honoured to be recognized by World Finance Magazine as Best Retail Bank in Canada for the second year in a row. Everyday, we help our customers make real financial progress with leading products, services, and guidance. We continue to innovate to create the most convenient banking experience that helps our customers reach their goals."

- Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking at BMO Financial Group

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

