Sales Engagement Software Outplay Reveals 2023's 30 Under 30 SDRs

Entries for this second, worldwide edition of the award rankings were evaluated by a star-studded jury from the global sales ecosystem.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outplay , a globally recognized sales tech provider, unveiled the winners of its popular and highly anticipated 30 Under 30 SDRs ranking. Back for its second edition, 30 Under 30 SDRs took to a world stage this time, with entries from across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

"We're deeply passionate about empowering and celebrating the sales community here at Outplay. We created Outplay's 30 Under 30 SDRs last year to recognize the immense skill and perseverance it takes to be a successful sales rep, and to identify and applaud India's best SDRs. The tremendous response we received from participants and the community made sure that we came back this year - with a bigger, global format," said Laxman Papineni, Co-Founder & CEO of Outplay.

The competition received hundreds of entries from SDRs from brands like LinkedIn, Netcore Cloud, Demandbase, Google, Salesforce, RingCentral, Zycus, 6sense, UserTesting and more. An illustrious jury featuring sales experts John Barrows, Kevin Dorsey, Scott Leese, Samantha McKenna, Ricky Pearl (Pointer), Vidhushi Tikoo (Coursera), Deepak Lamba (Hubilo), Kartik Mandaville (Springworks), Anupreet Singh (Gan) and Prakhar Jain (Whatfix) determined the top 30.

"It was especially great to have the most beloved and respected sales leaders as our jurors. I really appreciate the pain they took to evaluate each entry and make the hard choice of narrowing it down to the top 30. I want to extend the heartiest congratulations on behalf of the Outplay family to all the winners. And I can't wait to watch their sales journey soar to greater heights," added Laxman.

For more information about the awards and to view the complete list of winners, please visit this link.

About: Outplay is a Sequoia India backed all-in-one sales engagement platform. Outplay combines Sales Prospecting, Multi-channel Sales Engagement, Inbound Conversion and Scheduling, and Conversational Intelligence to help sales teams prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need for multiple tools. Outplay's intuitive UI and industry-leading customer support gets teams up and running rapidly, to start booking meetings instantly. With game-changing features like Power Dialing and AI Email Writing, and a wide library of bi-directional integrations, Outplay transforms sales engagement, without the hefty price tag. For more information, please visit www.outplayhq.com

