Virtusa Named a Leader in NelsonHall's 2023 Quality Engineering NEAT Reports

Virtusa Corporation's prestigious recognition in multiple categories by NelsonHall solidifies its position as an industry leader, showcasing its capabilities and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions, today announced it achieved Leadership status in NelsonHall's 2023 Quality Engineering NEAT Report. Virtusa was recognized as a Leader across five different categories and a High Achiever or Major Player in others, reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence in quality engineering.

NelsonHall is a leading global analyst firm, and the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors offering quality engineering services.

"We're proud to have our expertise validated by NelsonHall and be recognized as among the leading offerings in our field," said Ram E, Senior Vice President Technology, Virtusa. "This endorsement reflects our Engineering First approach, which puts a rigorous focus on the quality and the result of our business transformation projects. Through our Engineering First approach, we deliver engineering excellence and innovation, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the curve and drive meaningful impact in their respective industries.

NelsonHall named Virtusa a Leader in the following categories:

Overall: Recognition as a Leader in the Overall category highlights the strength of Virtusa's offerings and commitment to customers.

AI-Based Analytics & Automation : Homegrown AI capabilities, backed by curated partnerships with leading academic universities and vendors, give Virtusa clients an edge to stay ahead of the digital curve.

App Security: Virtusa's Vulnerability Management solution (vVMS) is an advanced, automated, scalable, and integrated solution that detects and secures assets such as apps in real-time for organizations to ensure complete security of valuable data.

Cloud Migration: Virtusa thoroughly evaluates a company's current IT landscape using state-of-the-art tools combined with deep experience from large scale cloud migrations to build a comprehensive cloud journey roadmap.

RPA-Based Test Automation: Virtusa increases test automation coverage by leveraging automation factory models.

"Virtusa has aggregated most of its specialized QE services and automation efforts into its continuous testing platform, driving automation across the testing lifecycle and making automation more accessible to client organizations. It is also helping clients move their applications to the cloud, providing functional, non-functional, and cloud infrastructure capabilities, and is investing in AI-based analytics to help inform clients what to test," said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Practice Manager, NelsonHall.

The company was also named a High Achiever for the ERP & COTS Testing category and a Major Player for the UX testing category.

Learn more about Virtusa's Quality Engineering Services here: https://www.virtusa.com/solutions/quality-engineering-services.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique "Engineering First" approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

