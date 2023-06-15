Unveiling Park19: New Top-Deck Family Activity Zone to Debut on Board Sun Princess, Featuring Sea Breeze - the First Rollglider® on a Ship

Unveiling Park19: New Top-Deck Family Activity Zone to Debut on Board Sun Princess, Featuring Sea Breeze - the First Rollglider® on a Ship

Princess Cruises Newest Ship Features Engaging Family Experiences, Plus Inclusive Youth & Teen Centers

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The most engaging family activity zone ever featured on a Princess cruise ship is setting a course for adventure aboard the new Sun Princess, when the first Sphere Class vessel debuts Park19 in February 2024. Located on the top decks of Sun Princess, Park19 features nine engaging activities for the entire family to enjoy in a newly envisioned space perfect for fun and sun for all generations.

Unveiling Park19: New Top-Deck Family Activity Zone to Debut on Board Sun Princess, Featuring Sea Breeze – the First Rollglider® on a Ship (PRNewswire)

"Park19 as the name suggests is a new space created for all our guests, including activities to bring together multi-generational travel families in a location with spectacular views and fun outdoor activities for all," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "The new area was tailored based on guest feedback for more family and group activities spaces."

Located on decks 19, 20, and 21, Park19 was envisioned for active guests and multi-generational families to explore and connect through inclusive and engaging activities, including:

Sea Breeze – Inspired by the dream of hang gliding but in a safe environment, the Sea Breeze is the first Rollglider on a cruise ship and takes guests high above to enjoy panoramic views of the ocean and breathtaking ports of call. Using an overhead track, guests are seated and harnessed to this electric ride which reaches speeds of up to 11 mph during the 60- to 90-second experience that is also ADA accessible.

Coastal Climb – On this engaging climbing structure guests ascend from decks 19 to 20 through a series of obstacles. Once at the top, guests can take in the gorgeous views before sliding back down to the bottom.

The Lookout – At the top of the climbing structure, adventurers make their way to The Lookout open-air observation deck to take in stunning 360º views from the highest point available to guests onboard Sun Princess.

The Net – Harnessed above deck 19, guests are challenged to trek across unstable bridges, a z-shaped balance beam and climb cargo nets.

Infinite Horizon – For those who love heights, leaning tilt walls cantilevered over the side of the ship allow guests to peer out from deck 19 and look down to deck nine and beyond.

Hammock Area – Another first for Princess, relaxing hammocks allow Park19 visitors to take a break from exploring to hang out with family and friends.

Splash Zone – A whimsical splash area with pop jets and a beautiful water sculpture offer a refreshing and relaxing area to chill.

Recreational Court – From ping pong, shuffleboard, Xponential Fitness classes and morning meditation, a rotation of sports and wellness options will be offered to guests in this multifunction sports court.

Jogging Track – A refreshing open-air track allows guests to walk, jog or run at their own leisure and pace, with 6.7 times around the track equaling one mile.

Additional family-centric offerings onboard Sun Princess are found in the Youth & Teen Centers located on decks six and seven where activities and age-appropriate areas abound for all younger guests ages six months to 17. These complimentary areas include:

Firefly Park – For the youngest Princess guests, this imaginative space, located on deck six, invites youngsters ages six months to seven years old and their families to explore, play and socialize. This family center is a place to play together or drop kids off for a program of art projects, theme parties and group games. Firefly Park also invites families with babies and toddlers, ages six months to three, to crawl and engage their senses with a dedicated play area. After hours group babysitting is available from 10 pm – 1 am for $5 per hour, for ages three - 12.

Neon Grove (tweens) and The Underground (teens) – Located on deck seven, two separate areas offer an inviting space for tweens and teens to hang out, socialize, and just have fun. Both spaces feature colorful, comfy sofas and chairs for lounging, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles, plus air hockey, foosball, and skeeball. Program activities for these age groups include ship scavenger hunts, movie nights, friendly competitions, and dance parties.

"These expanded offerings give younger cruisers plenty to explore and enjoy aboard Sun Princess, creating an even more family-friendly experience with something for everyone regardless of age," Padgett added.

Like all Princess ships, Sun Princess is a MedallionClass ship helping families stay connected on board via the OceanCompass shipmate locator and chat feature, along with MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, making it easy to brag about their experiences by sharing photos and videos via social media.

Additional photos of Park19 and the Youth & Teen Centers and Sun Princes can be found here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/JrAZj4rcF6.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will offer an array of exciting new dining, entertainment, and activity offerings, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

With the most balconies on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean or Caribbean from the comfort of their cabin. The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, is the perfect place to relax and the three-story Horizons Dining Room is sure to have everyone talking.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Transatlantic and Europe are currently on sale. More ship information can be found at www.princess.com/sunprincess.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises