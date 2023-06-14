ZeroEyes and Vassar Public Schools Host June 20 "Lunch & Learn" Showcasing Proactive Security Measures for Active Shooter Scenarios

Speakers to Discuss the School Shooting Landscape and Demonstrate Proactive AI Gun Detection and Situational Awareness Solution That Significantly Reduces Response Times

WHO: ZeroEyes , Inc., creators of the only AI-based video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation



Vassar Public Schools of Vassar, Michigan

WHAT: Dorothy Blackwell, superintendent of Vassar Public Schools, will speak about how and why she recommended that the school board approve and implement ZeroEyes' proactive AI gun detection and situational awareness technology.

Rob Carter, customer success manager of ZeroEyes, will discuss the history and current state of school shooting threats in the US, as well as a live demonstration of the company's software. He will also outline how it integrates with existing school security cameras to provide real-time threat intelligence and reduce response times (while protecting privacy) in the event of an active shooter.

WHERE: Vassar Middle & High School

220 Athletic Street

Vassar, MI 48768

WHEN: 11:00am-12:30pm

Tuesday, June 20th, 2023

WHY: In 2022, the K-12 School Shooting Database recorded 304 gun-related incidents on US campuses, the most in recorded history. There have already been more than 170 school shootings in 2023, and parents, faculty and students are increasingly concerned about their safety.

When it comes to saving lives, police response time is crucial and can have a significant impact. Implementing proactive security measures such as ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and situational awareness solution can help mitigate gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence on the shooter's location, weapon and appearances, and delivering clarity among chaos.

