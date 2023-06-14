CHARTER AWARDS $400,000 TO THE THIRD CLASS OF SPECTRUM SCHOLARS

Twenty College Students Will Receive $20,000 in Scholarships Each and Career Development Support

STAMFORD, Conn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Charter Communications, Inc. announced it has awarded $400,000 in scholarships to the 2023 class of Spectrum Scholars , the company's annual college scholarship program for underrepresented students with financial need. Each of the 20 students in this year's class will receive a $20,000 scholarship, be assigned a Charter mentor and have the opportunity to pursue an internship at one of the company's corporate offices in Stamford, Charlotte, St. Louis or Denver.

Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to welcoming the outstanding students selected to participate in this year's Spectrum Scholars program," said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "As we continue to make meaningful investments to build a highly skilled and diverse talent pipeline, Spectrum Scholars directly supports the next generation of leaders through financial assistance, as well as invaluable mentorship, hands-on learning and networking opportunities."

Launched in 2020, Spectrum Scholars is a two-year program designed to introduce students to career paths that match their interests and provide them with real-world experience in a corporate environment. In addition to awarding scholarship funds to be used over the course of their junior and senior years, the Scholars receive mentorship and skills training, with the potential for full-time employment with Charter post-graduation.

The opportunity for employment with Charter is one of the key advantages afforded to Scholars. Mariel Segovia, a participant in the 2020 class of Spectrum Scholars, accepted a full-time position as a Network Engineer with Spectrum Enterprise's Data Integrity team in Austin upon completion of the program and internships with Charter's Community Impact department in 2021 and the Data Integrity Team within Enterprise Service Engineering in 2022.

Meet the 2023 Spectrum Scholars Recipients



The 2023 class of Spectrum Scholars is comprised of 20 finalists representing 13 schools across eight states and a variety of academic majors. Selected by Charter executives from a pool of over 800 submissions, applicants had to be rising college juniors with financial need and identify as Asian/Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino and/or Native American. The 2023 Spectrum Scholars are:

ARKANSAS

Destinee Howard , of Gillett ; North Carolina A&T State University , Marketing

CALIFORNIA

Fulati Aizihaer, of Walnut Creek ; UCLA , Computer Science

CONNECTICUT

Makiydah Berry, of Hartford ; Howard University , Communications

Joseph Diaz-Ordonez, of Westport ; University of Connecticut-Storrs , Finance

Antonette Dingwall , of Hartford ; Business Administration

Thomas McMurray, of Fairfield ; University of Connecticut-Storrs , Computer Science

Alexandra Montano, of Stratford ; University of Connecticut - Stamford , Computer Science

NEW JERSEY

Lily Chen , of Basking Ridge; MIT, Computer Science

NEW YORK

Aleenah Alam, of Woodhaven ; Pace University , Computer Science

Summer Reid , of New York, NY ; New York University , Business Administration

Ethan Seow, of Flushing; Boston University , Computer Science

Guye Shoda , of Rochester ; Howard University , Finance

Michelle Ye , of New York , NY; Baruch College, Computer Information Systems

NORTH CAROLINA

Antonia Moss , of Charlotte ; University of North Carolina-Charlotte , Communications

Jason Ofori, of Greensboro ; University of North Carolina-Charlotte , Computer Science

Jed Tan , of Cary ; Boston University , Computer Science

SOUTH CAROLINA

Sierra Sands , of Columbia; Spelman College, International Business

TEXAS

Luis Cervantes, of Spring; University of Texas at Austin , Electrical Engineering

Rose Griffin , of Round Rock ; Stanford University , Communications/Marketing

Halil Hamscho, of Brownsville ; University of Texas at Austin , Mechanical Engineering & Computer Science

The scholarship recipients will begin the program this fall, including their participation in meetings at Charter's respective corporate locations and a Spectrum Scholars summit planned for later this year at the company's Stamford headquarters. More information about Spectrum Scholars is available here .

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.