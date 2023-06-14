AI-powered updates to Jabra PanaCast 50 revolutionizes hybrid video conferencing

One of the first Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows video bars to enable Microsoft IntelliFrame with multiple video streams, making hybrid work meetings more collaborative and inclusive

Jabra PanaCast 50 is one of the first front-of-room devices to work with Microsoft's intelligent speaker functionality for Teams Rooms

Dynamic Composition / IntelliFrame enables multiple ways to get a better view of who is speaking in the room

ORLANDO, Fla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabra, a leader in personal sound and hybrid work solutions, announces new AI-powered features for its PanaCast 50 and PanaCast 50 Room System today at InfoComm 2023. Hybrid meetings are top of mind for businesses, with Jabra research* revealing that 80% of all meetings globally are either fully virtual or hybrid. So, it is important that employees get the most out of their meetings, regardless of where they are joining from.

To address this need, in collaboration with Microsoft, Jabra is introducing new updates to its PanaCast 50 video bar, including Microsoft IntelliFrame with multiple video streams, as well as face and voice recognition functionality**. These new features aid Microsoft's next-generation AI tools, including intelligent meeting recap in Teams Premium to revolutionize meeting experiences.

PanaCast 50 enables productivity powered by AI

As organizations strive to increase productivity in light of hybrid working, Jabra's collaboration with Microsoft unlocks a new era of inclusive and dynamic communication. The PanaCast 50 will be one of the first intelligent front-of-the-room Teams Rooms on Windows video bars to enable Microsoft IntelliFrame with multiple video streams. Additionally, with Teams' voice recognition capabilities, the PanaCast 50 allows in-room participants to maintain their identity in the meeting transcript, aiding AI based productivity tools.

With intelligent recap in Teams Premium, you'll get automatically generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights to help you get the information most important to you, even if you miss the meeting. Meanwhile, Microsoft IntelliFrame gives each in-room participant a dedicated camera view, providing a more inclusive remote experience and providing an optimized front row experience in room-to-room meetings.

Both features play a key role in helping employees to have more productive meetings, get up to speed on focus topics, organize key discussion points, and summarize actions so that the entire group understands the next steps.

PanaCast 50 enables dynamic communication by facial and vocal identity technology

The new multiple video stream functionality enables remote users in the Teams meeting to have a better view of who is in the meeting room with three video streams: the first stream is the current speaker, the second stream is for the previous speaker, and the third stream is the full panoramic room view of the meeting room or space, so no individual is excluded. The upcoming face recognition functionality allows in-room participants – upon authorization with individual enrollment – to display their names to remote users and populate the meeting room roster.

Voice recognition functionality – upon individual enrollment – enables in-room participants to maintain their identify in the meeting transcript, enabling more precise intelligent recaps for users with a Teams Premium license.

Hybrid meetings are also taken to the next level as the system comes equipped with Jabra Intelligent Meeting Space. The new feature allows customers to set a meeting room or space virtual boundary with PanaCast 50, so that people within the defined space are fully included, whereas people outside of the boundary are not inadvertently included. The new feature allows PanaCast 50 to exclude people who are visible through glass walls and are not part of the meeting.

Aurangzeb Khan, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra, says, "At Jabra, we are always looking for ways to harness the power of cutting-edge AI technologies to revolutionize hybrid and remote meetings. This is why we are thrilled to introduce these new PanaCast 50 capabilities for collaboration with Microsoft Teams. These features are set to give professionals immediate productivity benefits, helping them better navigate the hybrid working era seamlessly, online and offline."

Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft says, "Microsoft Teams leverages the power of AI to create unique user experiences before, during and after Teams meetings, to enhance employee inclusion and drive natural collaboration. Jabra and Microsoft closely worked together on the PanaCast 50 to make this device an essential component of unlocking these AI powered features for individuals, teams, and businesses."

Building a next generation device management platform

Jabra is looking to bring the same level of innovation into the device management side of our collaboration solution space. With IT managers and partners, the task of managing their installed devices is a vital success factor and Jabra PanaCast customers are no different. Jabra's intelligent meeting room solutions require a management platform that takes full advantage of all the capabilities on offer, while also ensuring we reduce time and effort spent managing them. This reimagined management platform is planned for wider availability by the end of this year.

* According to Jabra's 2022 Hybrid Ways of Working Global Report

** Identification of face and voice will only be possible providing an organization has opted into these features and individuals have enrolled their biometric data.

Availability

Updates to PanaCast 50 will be available during summer and fall, 2023.

Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System will be available in a phased approach, introducing an Early Adopter Program from June 15 , with general availability from September 1 .

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another or to whatever is important to them. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. GN, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs more than 7,500 people and in 2022 reported annual revenue of DKK 18.7bn. GN Audio accounts for DKK 12.5bn. GN brings people closer and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

© 2023 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

