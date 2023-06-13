WHY ARE FINANCIAL ADVISORS IGNORING GOLD IN 2023?

And how this harms their clients' portfolio.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Americans employ financial advisors to help them grow and protect their portfolios. However, financial advisors often only promote products their employers offer and thus miss out on the potential of assets like gold. Many are shocked to learn that adding precious metals into a portfolio mix has outperformed stocks and bonds for around 20 years.

As people approach retirement, they've traditionally had the assets many are familiar with, such as mutual funds, stocks, and bonds. But precious metals IRAs can hold gold along with these traditional assets, allowing for a more diversified portfolio. In the latest episode of U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," former Vanguard educator Brad Chastain discusses why financial advisors overlook gold and the benefits they miss out on.

Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve, and Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, are joined by Angela Roberts, U.S. Money Reserve CEO; Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education; and host Chuck Woolery. They break down the advantages of gold in an IRA, from its protection to its profit potential and tax benefits.

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products. The company is not affiliated the U.S. Government and the U.S. Mint.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

