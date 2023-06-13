Novo Nordisk to present 26 abstracts showcasing cardiometabolic leadership and long-standing innovation at the 83rd Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

Phase 3 PIONEER PLUS trial evaluated high dose, once-daily oral semaglutide (25 and 50 mg) in people with type 2 diabetes

Phase 3 OASIS 1 trial evaluated investigational once-daily oral semaglutide 50 mg in those with obesity or excess weight (overweight)

Phase 3 ONWARDS clinical program evaluated the safety and efficacy of investigational once-weekly insulin icodec for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

PLAINSBORO, N.J., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced the presentation of 26 abstracts highlighting the breadth of its approved and investigational medicines at the upcoming 83rd Annual Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA). The meeting will be held in-person and virtually from June 23-26, 2023.

"We continue to build on 100 years of research and innovation to lead in the area of cardiometabolic disease," said Doug Langa, executive vice president, North America operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc. "The span of data presented at ADA reflects our continued focus on addressing unmet needs amongst the communities we serve to drive change for people with serious chronic diseases."

All abstracts will be published on the journal Diabetes® website. Data from the ONWARDS 1 and ONWARDS 3 trials will be presented live from 1:30-3:00 PM PT on June 24. Data from the PIONEER PLUS and OASIS 1 trials will be presented live and livestreamed online from 4:30-6:00 PM PT on June 25.

Summary of Presentations:

Accepted data at the 83rd Annual Scientific Sessions of ADA include:

Diabetes Insulins – Investigative Program A1C and TIR with once-weekly insulin icodec vs. insulin glargine U100 in insulin-naïve T2D: ONWARDS 1 (Oral 179-OR) Glycemic control with once-weekly insulin icodec vs. once - daily insulin degludec in insulin-naïve type 2 diabetes (ONWARDS 3) (Oral 178-OR) Glycemic control with once-weekly insulin icodec with a dosing guide app vs. once-daily (OD) basal insulin analogs in insulin-naïve T2D – ONWARDS 5 (Poster 803-P) Hypoglycemia duration with once-weekly icodec vs. once-daily insulin degludec or glargine U100 in insulin-treated T2D – a post hoc CGM analysis from ONWARDS 2 & 4 (Poster 804-P) Pharmacokinetic properties of once-weekly insulin icodec in individuals with renal impairment vs. normal renal function (Poster 808-P) The effect of various degrees of hepatic impairment on the pharmacokinetic characteristics of once-weekly insulin icodec (Poster 809-P) Enhanced disulfide bond stability contributes to the once weekly PD profile of insulin icodec (Poster 815-P) Predictors of adherence and persistence to basal insulin therapy in adults with type 2 diabetes (Poster 816-P) Association of adherence and persistence to basal insulin therapy with health care utilization in adults with type 2 diabetes (Poster 1001-P) CGM outcomes and hypoglycemia duration with once-weekly insulin icodec vs. once-daily insulin glargine U100 in insulin-naïve T2D – ONWARDS 1 exploratory analysis (Poster 85-LB) Oral semaglutide Results from investigational trials of oral semaglutide for treatment of obesity or overweight (OASIS 1) and T2D (PIONEER PLUS) (Symposium; June 25, 4:30-6:00 pm PT) Rybelsus® (semaglutide) tablets Real-world impact of oral semaglutide on glycemic control and weight outcomes in type 2 diabetes (RELATE – Oral Semaglutide) (Poster 86-LB) Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection Safety profile of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide in a real-world adult population with T2D (Poster 797-P) Comparative effectiveness of sc semaglutide in adults with T2D in U.S. routine clinical practice – year 1 results of SEPRA, a randomized pragmatic clinical trial (Poster 776-P) Semaglutide increases the proportion of people with T2D achieving a metabolic composite endpoint (Poster 746-P) Elucidating the role of weight loss and glycemia with use of GLP-1 receptor agonist treatment in patients with T2D (Poster 795-P) Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA)-experienced adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) switching to once-weekly (OW) semaglutide in a real-world setting – SURE program post hoc analysis (Poster 76-LB) Real-world impact of once-weekly injectable semaglutide on glycemic control and weight outcomes in type 2 diabetes (RELATE-OW injectable semaglutide) (Poster 87-LB) CagriSema – Investigative Program Effect of co-administered s.c. cagrilintide and s.c. semaglutide on glycemic control measured by CGM (Oral 54-OR) Efficacy and safety of co-administered s.c. semaglutide and s.c. cagrilintide in type 2 diabetes (Oral 53-OR) General Diabetes Occurrence of gastrointestinal (GI) side effects upon GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA) initiation with concomitant metformin use (Poster 780-P) Obesity – Investigative Program Results from investigational trials of oral semaglutide for treatment of obesity or overweight (OASIS 1) and T2D (PIONEER PLUS) (Symposium; June 25, 4:30-6:00 pm PT) Cardiovascular Care in Type 2 Diabetes An indirect treatment comparison of the cardiovascular protective effect of semaglutide vs liraglutide in subjects with type 2 diabetes (Poster 790-P) Comparing the real-world effects of once-weekly GLP-1 RAs and DPP-4 inhibitors on ischemic stroke and myocardial infarction in individuals with T2D and ASCVD (Poster 791-P) Benefit of dual therapy with GLP-1 RA and SGLT2i on cardiovascular outcomes in type 2 diabetes (Poster 200-LB) Chronic Kidney Disease in Type 2 Diabetes Benefit of dual therapy with GLP-1 RA and SGLT2i on renal outcomes in type 2 diabetes (Poster 201-LB) Digital Health Association between treatment adherence and CGM outcomes in people with T1D using smart insulin pens in a real-world setting (Oral 275-OR) Do people living with T1D use the dosing flexibility of degludec and does this depend on patient characteristics? (Poster 810-P)

The above abstracts and presentations are representative of the data that will be presented or published by Novo Nordisk. This press release contains forward-looking statements about investigational products currently in development by Novo Nordisk. As expected, there is significant risk with drug development and no guarantee that future studies will reflect similar results as presented at ADA. For further information about the Novo Nordisk drug pipeline, visit https://www.novonordisk-us.com.

Novo Nordisk is committed to the responsible use of our medicines. Learn more at semaglutide.com.

About Rybelsus®

Rybelsus® (semaglutide) tablets 7 mg or 14 mg is a once-daily glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist indicated for adults with type 2 diabetes along with diet and exercise to improve glycemic control.

About Ozempic®

Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg or 2 mg is a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist indicated along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes and to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke or death in adults with type 2 diabetes with known heart disease.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in seven states, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

