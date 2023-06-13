Novo Nordisk to present 26 abstracts showcasing cardiometabolic leadership and long-standing innovation at the 83rd Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

- Phase 3 PIONEER PLUS trial evaluated high dose, once-daily oral semaglutide (25 and 50 mg) in people with type 2 diabetes
- Phase 3 OASIS 1 trial evaluated investigational once-daily oral semaglutide 50 mg in those with obesity or excess weight (overweight)
- Phase 3 ONWARDS clinical program evaluated the safety and efficacy of investigational once-weekly insulin icodec for the treatment of type 2 diabetes
PLAINSBORO, N.J., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced the presentation of 26 abstracts highlighting the breadth of its approved and investigational medicines at the upcoming 83rd Annual Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA). The meeting will be held in-person and virtually from June 23-26, 2023.
"We continue to build on 100 years of research and innovation to lead in the area of cardiometabolic disease," said Doug Langa, executive vice president, North America operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc. "The span of data presented at ADA reflects our continued focus on addressing unmet needs amongst the communities we serve to drive change for people with serious chronic diseases."
All abstracts will be published on the journal Diabetes® website. Data from the ONWARDS 1 and ONWARDS 3 trials will be presented live from 1:30-3:00 PM PT on June 24. Data from the PIONEER PLUS and OASIS 1 trials will be presented live and livestreamed online from 4:30-6:00 PM PT on June 25.
The above abstracts and presentations are representative of the data that will be presented or published by Novo Nordisk. This press release contains forward-looking statements about investigational products currently in development by Novo Nordisk. As expected, there is significant risk with drug development and no guarantee that future studies will reflect similar results as presented at ADA. For further information about the Novo Nordisk drug pipeline, visit https://www.novonordisk-us.com.
Novo Nordisk is committed to the responsible use of our medicines. Learn more at semaglutide.com.
About Rybelsus®
Rybelsus® (semaglutide) tablets 7 mg or 14 mg is a once-daily glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist indicated for adults with type 2 diabetes along with diet and exercise to improve glycemic control.
About Ozempic®
Ozempic® (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg or 2 mg is a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist indicated along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes and to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke or death in adults with type 2 diabetes with known heart disease.
About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in seven states, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
