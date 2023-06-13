Honda Aircraft Company Announces Plan to Commercialize New Light Jet

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Aircraft Company today announced that it will commercialize the HondaJet 2600 Concept, an all-new light jet that was first introduced at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). The company also said it will target type certification in 2028 for the new light jet, which represents a new product line for Honda Aircraft Company and will be offered alongside its existing very light jet model, the HondaJet Elite II.

The new light jet program has garnered a positive market reaction since its introduction at the 2021 NBAA-BACE. The new aircraft will surpass the performance, comfort, and efficiency of typical light jets by providing a medium-sized jet experience. It is designed to be the world's first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States, with a quiet and spacious cabin suited for long-range travel and the ability to accommodate up to 11 occupants. The aircraft is also designed for single-pilot operation.

Additionally, based on the commitment of Honda Aircraft Company to reducing carbon emissions, the new light jet will deliver unparalleled fuel efficiency, with up to 20% better fuel efficiency compared to typical light jets, and over 40% better fuel efficiency than medium-sized jets during a typical mission.

"The commercialization of our new light jet represents Honda's next chapter of skyward mobility, which further expands the potential of people's lives," said Hideto Yamasaki, President and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. "By building on the expertise behind our technological innovations, we will accelerate the development of the program with sustainability a key element throughout."

Honda Aircraft Company has identified critical suppliers for the new light jet, entering into strategic supplier agreements with Aernnova for aerostructures and components, Garmin for avionics, Spirit AeroSystems for the fuselage, and Williams International for engines. Honda Aircraft Company is finalizing engineering designs for the new light jet, with fabrication activities underway.

Specifications

Engines Williams International FJ44-4C

(x2)

Avionics Garmin G3000 Configuration 1 crew + 10 pax 2 crew + 9 pax NBAA IFR Range (1 crew + 4 pax)* 2,625 nm Max. Cruise Speed* 450 KTAS Max. Cruise Altitude* FL470

*Target performance

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

Honda Commitment to the Environment

Honda is committed to addressing global environmental and energy issues by striving to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050. Learn more at: https://global.honda/sustainability/?from=navi_header

