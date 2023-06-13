FinOps Foundation Announces EY as a Premier Member

Global professional services firm joins FinOps Foundation to contribute and innovate in Cloud Financial Management as the global community grows

PORTLAND, Ore., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, announced today that Ernst & Young LLP ( EY US ) is joining as a Premier Member.

FinOps is a combination of "Finance" and "DevOps" stressing the communication and collaboration between business and engineering teams. It is a synonym for the practice of "Cloud Financial Management," which ensures organizations get the most value out of every dollar they spend in the public cloud.

Zeba Khan, EY US Senior Manager in FSO Technology Transformation, will join the FinOps Foundation Governing Board as a voting member contributing to the overall FinOps Foundation strategy and direction. Khan has more than 15 years' experience leading and executing IT consulting projects including architecting and developing DevOps and Cloud solutions.

"I'm excited to join the FinOps Foundation and continue collaborating with industry practitioners who are passionate about how FinOps enhances business value from the cloud," said Khan. "We're committed to guiding clients on their journeys to safely harness the power of the cloud and propel their businesses forward. Becoming a FinOps Foundation Premier Member aligns with our mission and I am honored to represent EY in this program."

With more than $1 billion in technology investments, EY US has a wealth of Cloud and FinOps experience on a global scale. As a leading professional services firm, EY US has developed a robust set of FinOps offerings from technical review to strategy and governance as well as unit economics and engineering actions. Learn more about EY Global Cloud Professional Services here .

"EY is a powerhouse in digital transformation and innovation, bringing a wealth of FinOps experience and knowledge in cloud-based technologies," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "I'm excited to welcome EY as our latest Premier Member and I look forward to their continued collaboration and contributions to this community, driving innovative best practices for the entire industry."

FinOps isn't just a technical discipline nor is it solely finance-based – it's a cultural one that brings together finance, engineering, product, and management. The latest FinOps Foundation research indicates that large companies will continue to adopt FinOps, due to the complexity of their cloud environments, reporting requirements, and the sheer number of disparate teams requiring collaboration.

The explosive growth of cloud, and the challenges of cloud cost management, are driving the adoption of FinOps as organizations recognize the need to ensure accountability for cloud spending to align cloud adoption and investment with business strategy.

To learn more about joining the FinOps Foundation community please visit: https://www.finops.org/membership/

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation (F2) is a non-profit trade association made up of FinOps practitioners around the world including Atlassian, Autodesk, Gannett, HERE Technologies, Just Eat, Nationwide and Spotify. Grounded in real world stories, expertise, and inspiration for and by FinOps practitioners, the FinOps Foundation is focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards to help community members and their teams become better at cloud financial management.

