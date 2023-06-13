Dough Announces Industry-First Gaming Monitor; Features Optically Advantaged, Durable Cover Glass by Corning Incorporated

BRUNNEN, Switzerland , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dough GmbH, known for innovations in the display industry with its Spectrum line of monitors, today announced an array of new features for its flagship monitors, including cover glass made by Corning, one of the world's leading innovators in materials science. Dough is also redefining its product naming to improve differentiation for customers.

Spectrum Black (PRNewswire)

Introducing Spectrum Black: Cutting-Edge Performance and Unparalleled Image Quality

Formerly known as Spectrum OLED, the company's flagship gaming monitor has been renamed Spectrum Black -- referencing the perfect contrast offered by its OLED panel equipped with cover glass. Spectrum Black is now designed with Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DXC, which delivers best-in-class optical performance and industry-leading abrasion resistance. When compared to the previous Spectrum model, ambient contrast ratio is increased by 40%, and reflections are reduced by 70%.

Boasting the latest technological advancements in the display industry, the monitor delivers cutting-edge performance, vivid visuals, and an immersive gaming experience. Notably, it offers a 27" 1440p cover glass OLED panel, with 240hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Additionally, it offers leading video connectivity options with two HDMI 2.1A ports, one display port, and one USB TYPE-C port with 100W power delivery. It also provides a USB hub. These options ensure users can minimize desk clutter, and focus on their gaming, working or creativity sessions.

Dough implemented Black Frame Insertion technology to enhance visual clarity for fast-moving objects and boost performance in fast-paced games – this is done by inserting a black frame in between all lit frames. The company is the first and only manufacturer to incorporate this technology on an LG panel. Effectively, the pixels in Spectrum Black go black dark after every full refresh – resulting in smoother perceived motion.

Dough also recognized the importance of optimal thermal management; it made key adjustments to the monitor design. The internal metal structure, in conjunction with thermal interface material, now acts as a heatsink, significantly increasing the surface area to dissipate heat. Additionally, ventilation holes are strategically placed to enhance airflow over the monitor's vital components, ensuring optimal performance.

The retail price for this model is $1099. However, with Dough's early backer pricing model, consumers can currently purchase the monitor at a lower price via its online store.

"We're helping to enable the ultimate visual gaming experience on Spectrum Black monitors with Gorilla Glass with DXC," said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Corning® Gorilla® Glass. "Consumers gain the vivid, optical clarity they've been asking for and enjoy the durability they've come to expect from Gorilla Glass. We're excited to see our technology adopted on this industry-leading gaming monitor and to play a key role in its performance."

Cost-Effective Variant: Spectrum Black with Matte Coating

Dough also created a Spectrum Black monitor with a matte screen coating for customers who seek a more affordable option without compromising on quality. It boasts the same industry-leading specs as the gloss variant, just with a different screen material.

The retail price for this model is $899. With Dough's early backer pricing model, consumers can purchase the monitor at a lower price via its online store.

"We believe the best products are built hand-in-hand with the enthusiasts who use them. Every product in our portfolio is crowd-developed with a global community of tech, gaming, and productivity enthusiasts. Spectrum Black is no exception. As a result, it has everything you need and nothing you don't, said Tuukka Korhonen, managing director at Dough. "We're looking forward to continuing our mission of providing best-in-class monitors and peripherals to our community around the globe – and showcasing that glossy is the winning direction."

Introducing Spectrum One: The All-In-One Monitor for Work and Play

Formerly known as Spectrum 4K, Spectrum One is a versatile monitor developed for content creators, designers, coders, and gamers. This monitor exemplifies versatility and offers a seamless blend of exceptional performance, striking visuals, and unrivaled convenience.

Spectrum One provides 144hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also offers numerous port options including two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB-C ports with support for up to 100W charging, two USB-A ports and more.

Retail price starts at $799.00, and it is currently available via dough.tech and Amazon.

About Dough

Dough is a Swiss-based consumer tech company on a mission to advance consumer technology through the power of many. By crowd-developing products hand in hand with the enthusiasts that use them, Dough creates iconic gaming hardware focusing on the essentials to power your passion. Their latest product, Spectrum One, is the ultimate gaming monitor. Crowd-developed with over 150,000 gaming, design, and coding enthusiasts, it challenges the status quo and became the first gaming monitor with a glossy coating, gaining worldwide acclaim for its color and gaming performance.

Dough (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dough