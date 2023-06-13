Anker Innovations Accelerates "ReCharging the Future" Sustainability Program

Global consumer electronics leader pledges to make all product packaging 100% plastic-free by 2027

NEW YORK CITY , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today announced a set of ambitious objectives to make the company's products, processes and partnerships more sustainable, more responsible and drive more positive influence to the environment. Anker Innovations is focusing its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts in three key areas: sustainability, community and eco-innovation.

"Our company has a tremendous responsibility to find smart and scalable ways to reduce the impact our products and our manufacturing processes have on our world," said Steven Yang, Founder and CEO of Anker Innovations. "We are also expanding our corporate and environmental alliances to better support the communities where we live and work every day."

Anker Innovations Publishes First ESG Progress Report

Anker Innovations released its first annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report in China to disclose the company's sustainable development practices and progress with stakeholders. Click here to view the entire ESG report.

Sustainability Initiatives

In April 2023, Anker Innovations unveiled " ReCharge the Future " a multi-year initiative focused on reducing plastic in product packaging while also placing a bigger emphasis on using eco-friendly materials such as recyclable paper and soy-based ink.

At today's Anker RE [Charge] media/community event in New York, Steven Yang announced that the company will make the packaging for all six Anker brands 100% plastic free by 2027 .

In addition, with Anker Innovations' carbon-neutral products certified by Carbon Trust in 2023, the company is on track to offset 30,000 tons of CO₂ emissions—equivalent to planting approximately 1,600,000 trees. To achieve this, Anker is funding a Biomass Cogeneration Project registered under the UNFCC's Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) program.

Corporate & Community Alliances

Also in April 2023, Anker announced its partnership with Oceana, the largest international ocean conservation advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. The partnership will support Oceana's campaigns to protect the world's oceans, including efforts to reduce plastic pollution, and will complement the expansion of Anker's sustainable business practices.

As part of the partnership, Anker will be providing its best-in-class mobile charging products, portable power stations and solar panels to Oceana for use during applicable research expeditions and outreach activities, allowing the organization to stay connected and powered up even in remote locations. Anker will also be making a monetary donation to Oceana in support of its policy campaigns.

In addition, Anker Innovations has expanded its community partnership with Kampgrounds of America (KOA) to also include the Boys and Girls Club. The six Boys and Girls Club locations in the Boroughs of New York City have become one of the founding recipients of KOA's "Get Out There" Adventure Bag program, which donates free outdoor gear and educational resources to underserved youth. Anker is proud to be working with both of these organizations to introduce children to the benefits of the great outdoors.

Eco-innovation Breakthroughs

Eco-innovation is driven by Anker Innovations' ability to create products that are specifically designed to be more sustainable. Anker's use of Gallium Nitride (GaN) in its charging technology delivers faster processing, more efficient energy transfer and less heat generation during the charging process than legacy silicon-based chargers. In addition, Anker has combined GaN with several of its own proprietary technologies to make its GaNPrime line of chargers, power banks and portable power stations more compact in size, further reducing the use of plastic hardware. GaNPrime also reduces the energy loss in each charge by more than 7 percent.

Anker Innovations also created industry firsts with last year's launch of bio-based charging cables made from plant-based materials such as corn and sugar. This eco-innovation reduced the use of petroleum-based plastic in the cables' outer sheath by 40 percent while retaining the strength and durability of typical plastic-coated cables.

Both GanPrime and the eco-cables reinforce Anker Innovations' mission to make products that are more sustainable without any downgrade to the user experience.

For more information on the Anker Innovations "ReCharge the Future" initiative, please visit https://www.anker.com/rechargethefuture .

