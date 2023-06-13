Anker Expands Into Home Energy Solutions With Launch of Anker Solix Brand

New Line of Modular, Solar Battery Storage Systems Unveiled at Intersolar 2023 in Germany

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its heritage in battery storage and power delivery, Anker unveiled plans today to enter the home energy market. As a part of this, the company launched a new brand – Anker Solix – which will focus on helping consumers achieve energy independence. The new Anker Solix brand includes a line of solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and modular solar battery storage systems for the home. Additionally, Anker's popular portfolio of portable power stations (formerly known as PowerHouse) will now be part of Anker Solix.

"More consumers than ever are turning to solar energy to power their homes because of rising energy costs, increasing concerns about power supply reliability and a growing desire for sustainable solutions," said Steven Yang, CEO, Anker. "Consumers need a way to store the energy generated through solar power to become truly energy independent. With Anker Solix, we will leverage our deep expertise in battery storage and power delivery, allowing everyone from homeowners to apartment residents and even campers to store and manage all their energy needs more effectively."

Anker Solix focuses on unique power solutions to support consumers' energy needs worldwide and will include both portable and fixed energy solutions. The new product lines will include:

Home Energy Solutions - Solar balcony systems, solar battery storage solutions, EV car chargers and more

Flex Series - Portable power solutions for home backup, camping and recreational vehicles (RVs) with high-power needs

Camping Series - Ultra-portable power options for outdoor adventures

Home Energy Solutions Increase Energy Independence, Resilience and Security

Earlier this year, Anker introduced the Anker Solix Balcony Solution for the European market. This plug-in-play system includes two solar panels and an inverter that can be plugged directly into any available power socket, instantly sending energy back to the grid while reducing the consumer's energy bill. Today, Anker Solix unveiled its line of home energy solutions to include several solutions for the home and apartment. This includes three new products:

Anker Solix Solarbank E1600: This balcony power storage system will be available in Europe and is compatible with 99% of the balcony PV products on the market. It features a capacity of 1.6 kWh, IP65 water and dust resistance for enhanced durability, and a simple 5-minute D.I.Y installation. The Solarbank will be the world's longest-lasting solar balcony power storage solution, leveraging LFP battery technology capable of supporting 6,000 charging cycles -- double the industry average. It also includes smart app control that can connect to the device through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for personalized power control.

Anker Solix F1200 Portable Power Station Bundle with RS40/RS40P: Designed for the European market, this bundle combines the Anker Solix Balcony Solution with a portable power station. The addition of the portable power station helps consumers maximize savings on their electricity by customizing peak/off-peak hour usage and relieving blackout worries. It also features cloud-based intelligence monitoring to give consumers real-time visibility into power generation and consumption, and easy plugand-play installation.

Anker Solix All-in-One Energy Storage Solution: Anker also unveiled plans to launch a series of solar battery wall solutions designed to bring back-up power to existing solar installations and new installations. These modular battery solutions will be scalable from 5 kWh to 180 kWh (1) and designed to provide high levels of safety and durability, seamlessly transfer to off-grid power, and be compatible with home energy equipment such as heat pumps, oil- and gas-powered generators, Anker Solix's forthcoming EV charging solution, and more. Additional details will be available later this year, and the solution will be available globally in 2024.

Anker Solix Expands Portable Power Line

Anker's popular line of portable power stations will be expanded under the new Anker Solix brand - bringing a wider assortment of portable power options to consumers all around the world. This includes:

Flex Series - Provides Power at Home and On-the-Road

The Anker Solix Flex Series is designed to provide home backup power and can also be used in RVs and camper vans. Flex Series products provide over 1 kWh of power. For example, this series includes the Anker Solix F2000 (formerly Anker PowerHouse 767), the company's most powerful portable power station with its largest battery to date.

The solutions are ideal not only for campers, but also for U.S. apartment residents and home renters who cannot install a full solar solution, but still want peace of mind when the power goes out. With a higher output, portable power stations can charge larger appliances, such as a full-sized refrigerator, lights, fans and much more.

Camping Series - Keeps Essentials Powered from Anywhere

Anker Camping Series is Anker's most portable line of power solutions, perfect for shorter outdoor adventures, backyard movie nights and more. The Camping Series products will focus on solutions under 1 kWh of power, enough to charge smartphones, tablets, camping lights, cameras, and drone batteries.

Learn More about Anker Solix

Anker Solix was unveiled tonight at the company's RE[Charge] event in New York. A replay of the event and new product introductions can be streamed at https://youtube.com/live/faQA62cddA4?feature=share

Additionally, select Anker Solix solutions will be on display at Intersolar Europe, held June 14-16, 2023, at the Messe Munchen Exhibition Center in Munich, Germany. Please stop by Hall C3, Stand #256 to see Anker's solar-focused solutions for the European market.

Please visit anker.com/anker-solix/power-solutions to learn more about Anker Solix; images can be downloaded here (https://bit.ly/ankersolix).

(1) Hybrid model supports up to 6 units in parallel mode, with a maximum capacity of 180 kWh

About Anker Solix

Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker Solix is committed to developing power solutions that will bring energy independence to people all around the world. This includes modular, solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker Solix can be found at anker.com/anker-solix/powersolutions.

