Tessian Named a Strong Performer in Enterprise Email Security by Independent Research Firm

Tessian, a Cloud-Native, API-enabled Email Security (CAPES) company, received the highest scores possible in the Vision, Support and Customer Success criteria according to report.

BOSTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tessian, Inc. today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research, Inc. in The Forrester Wave™ : Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2023 – The 15 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up . According to the Forrester report, "S&R pros interested in linking email security with security coaching and culture should consider Tessian as an additional (human) layer of protection."

As the Forrester report states, "Tessian has refined its superior vision to not only focus on protecting the human layer but also to frame email security as a means to elevate security culture within organizations. Roadmap items include expanding DLP capabilities to file-sharing applications; API-integrated remediation orchestration with major SIEM, SOAR, EDR, and XDR players; and expansion of protection to messaging and collaboration applications."

In Forrester's evaluation of the Enterprise Email Security Space, Forester suggests "email security customers should look for providers that:

Offer flexibility in deployments and integrations.

Make it easy for security teams to respond.

Look beyond email to deliver holistic human protection."

Tessian's recognition as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security report comes on the heels of Tessian's two most recent major announcements at RSA Conference 2023 this past April. First, as the First Email Security Platform to Fully Integrate with M365 by integrating via both M365 Add-In (Office Add-In) and M365 API (Microsoft Graph API), on top of Tessian's existing deployment/integration options. April also delivered Tessian's Official Launch of Advanced Email Threat Response capabilities, Tessian Respond, offering a dramatically faster solution that quickly identifies and responds to email threats through proactive threat hunting capabilities and automated response to end-user reported emails.

"Tessian's vision is to secure the human layer, empowering people to do their best work without security getting in the way, by eliminating human influenced cyberattacks, accidents, and insider threats from the enterprise.", said Tim Sadler, Co-Founder and CEO at Tessian, "Our product strategy is to provide the most complete CAPES solution in the market, by not solely focusing on inbound email security, but also offering outbound data loss prevention, real-time security coaching, and the fastest response capabilities in the enterprise email security space."

About Tessian

Tessian's mission is to secure the human layer by empowering people to do their best work, without security getting in their way. Using machine learning technology, Tessian automatically predicts and eliminates advanced threats on email caused by human error – like data exfiltration, accidental data loss, business email compromise and phishing attacks – with minimal disruption to employees' workflow. Founded in 2013, Tessian is backed by renowned investors like Sequoia, Accel, March Capital and Balderton Capital, and has offices in San Francisco, Boston and London.

