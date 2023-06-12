Passport unveils new Performance Benchmarking solution

The City of Charlotte and the City of Tampa are among the first to test functionality, comparing and evaluating enforcement data

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport, the leading mobility software and payments company trusted by cities to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure, announces the launch of its Performance Benchmarking solution. The first-of-its-kind tool provides cities with data-driven points of reference to compare their operations and outcomes against other cities, enabling them to apply those insights for smarter decision making and more effective policy management.

How it works: Cities select who their peers are by viewing a list of verified profiles ("City Profiles") in Passport's system to match themselves with other comparable cities. City Profiles include key data points like population density, as well as operational information, such as the number of enforcement officers, total number of paid parking spaces and more. Once cities select their peers, they are able to view data such as the total number of citations written, citation appeal rate, collection rate and more. The City of Charlotte, N.C. and the City of Tampa, Fla. are among the first cities to test the functionality by comparing their enforcement data.

Parking Division Manager for the City of Tampa, Fed Revolte, recently shared the stage with Passport at IPMI's 2023 annual conference to discuss the future of benchmarking. "We look to our peers, especially those of similar operating scales, to help us overcome challenges and create meaningful change," says Revolte. "Passport's benchmarking tool is helping us take our parking and mobility operations to the next level by providing concrete municipal examples that can be used to effectively communicate with both administrative officials and the public."

"One of the challenges in analyzing benchmarking data is identifying a comparable city," says Allison Naftel, Program Manager for the City of Charlotte. "Passport's matching process reduces the hassle and unlocks the ability to connect more with our peers. We are excited to be a part of the early stages of this innovation and to work with the City of Tampa to make more efficient and effective decisions in our respective operations."

Passport's benchmarking offering will continue to grow, allowing users to access more information from an expanded selection of cities, including parking data, automatic peer recommendations, advanced analytics and more.

"Our clients' needs are always at the forefront of our product enhancements, which is why we created Performance Benchmarking," says Miranda Bradshaw, Senior Product Manager at Passport. "With the introduction of this tool, we can facilitate peer-to-peer collaboration among cities, enabling them to learn from each other and enhance the overall customer experience."

More than 800 cities and private operators in North America trust Passport's platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking and permits. The Performance Benchmarking feature is exclusive to customers in Passport's back office portal. To learn more, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

