Green Giant® Survey Names Corn as America's Favorite Vegetable

Corn pops up in popularity taking top veggie title for the first time in Green Giant brand's annual survey

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant®, the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, revealed today that corn is America's favorite vegetable in 2023. This marks the first time corn has achieved the honor of being the country's favorite veggie, with broccoli previously taking top honors all five years since the annual consumer survey's inception in 2018.

The Green Giant brand surveyed 5,100 Americans for its annual 'Favorite Veggie' survey to determine consumers' favorite vegetable in each state timed to National Eat Your Vegetables Day (Saturday, June 17).

Key survey findings include:

A Shucking Surprise – Corn's popularity is soaring with 32 states selecting it as their favorite veggie. Runners up this year (in descending order) are broccoli, green beans, spinach, carrots and brussels sprouts.

The Irony of Iowa – Despite being the largest producer of corn in the country, Iowa's favorite vegetable, yet again, remains broccoli.

Cut the Carrots, But Not the Green Beans – Notably missing from this year's 'Favorite Veggies' map is carrot, which has been ousted in favor of a new vegetable - green beans.

Broccoli's Flavor is a Favorite – Despite its second-place finish in this year's survey, more than 1 out of 3 Americans surveyed say they find broccoli to be the tastiest veggie.

Survey Data Compilation: 5,100 American consumers ages 18-92 agreed to take an online multiple choice survey naming their favorite vegetable. The survey was conducted from 2/22/23 through 3/8/23 and the users were recruited by a Suzy poll.

