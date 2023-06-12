GNC Live Well Foundation Raises $100,000 to Support the American Diabetes Association

Proceeds from the six-week fundraising campaign will benefit research to help more people Live Well

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the GNC Live Well Foundation, GNC's charitable arm committed to improving the health of others through education, research, and nutrition, announced its national fundraising campaign with the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) successfully reached its goal of $100,000. The global health and wellness brand kicked off its six-week endeavor in April 2023, with proceeds benefitting ADA's research to help more people Live Well.

With more than 1.4 million people newly diagnosed with diabetes each year, donations are crucial to advance the ADA's mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of everyone impacted by diabetes. Understanding the intersection of diabetes and health and wellness, GNC aims to help people live their healthiest lives by providing high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

"This successful national fundraising campaign to support the ADA validates the strength of our partnership to improve the lives of those affected by one of the most prevalent health conditions in the U.S.," said Yong Kai Wong, Executive Vice Chairman, GNC. "Driven by a common focus on health and wellness, we're thrilled our efforts will help advance research and develop solutions to empower more people with diabetes to Live Well."

GNC has a long history of charitable giving to worthy causes including breast cancer research, ALS, and women's health. The company also deploys a national giving strategy through its Live Well Foundation.

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com. To learn more about the ADA, please visit https://diabetes.org/.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

