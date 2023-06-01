Wagners CFT Pioneers Accessibility in Marine Recreation with the Debut of Lake Nasworthy Fishing Pier

CRESSON, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wagners Composite Fiber Technologies (CFT) celebrates the successful completion of a landmark project, the 220 ft. Lake Nasworthy fishing pier in San Angelo, Texas. This innovative endeavor highlights Wagners CFT's commitment to enhancing marine recreational accessibility while preserving the aesthetic appeal and structural integrity.

During the design phase, special attention was given to the high wave loadings prevalent at Lake Nasworthy, ensuring robustness and long-term performance. Wagners CFT's groundbreaking technology is evident in their pultruded 9-inch round hollow Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) profile employed for the marine piles. Boasting a 3/8" wall thickness and an impressive 100-year design life, these FRP structures revolutionize marine construction.

The fishing pier is a testament to Wagners CFT's penchant for durability and maintenance-friendly designs. Stainless steel fasteners were chosen for their lifespan that matches the 100-year design life of the project. Further enhancing sustainability, the pier will require only one re-coating of paint for sun-exposed members in its first 40 years.

Accessibility is another key aspect of Wagners CFT's ethos. The pier's surface incorporates Wagners Covertop Decking, renowned for its anti-slip properties, thus ensuring ADA compliance while offering a sleek finish.

Wagners CFT delivered the pre-engineered structural members to Iron Sharpens Iron Construction for the Lake Nasworthy Pier in December 2021. By April 2023, the project was successfully completed by the same general contractor. Freese and Nichols, the engineer of record (EOR), oversaw the layout and structural design of the pier. Wagners CFT extends their gratitude to the City of San Angelo for choosing their advanced material solutions.

Wagners CFT's composite fiber offerings are a versatile choice for an array of marine and pedestrian structures. Within the pedestrian infrastructure domain, the company's materials serve as the ideal foundation for various pedestrian bridges and coastal boardwalks. Collaborating with Wagners CFT empowers the building of walkways that can accommodate fluctuating crowd sizes without disturbing the local ecosystem. In the realm of marine structures in Texas, Wagners CFT's solutions shine in the assembly of docks, piers, and fender systems, delivering structures that are not only functional but also resilient against constant moisture exposure.

As a global leader in composite product manufacturing, Wagners CFT's innovative products extend beyond marine structures and pedestrian facilities. They offer superior solutions for civil infrastructure, electrical, and renewable energy projects, assisting professionals with road bridges, viewing platforms, light poles, and electrical cross arms. Discover more about the versatile applications of Wagners CFT's materials at www.wagnerscft.com .

About Wagners CFT:

Founded in 2002, Wagners CFT is a global force in the composite product industry, supplying Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Malaysia, and the United States. Its proprietary composites, developed in-house, are transforming civil, electrical, and marine construction. Wagners CFT, located in Cresson, Texas, is proud to offer reliable, sustainable, and environmentally-friendly products from their North American headquarters in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. For more information, visit www.wagnerscft.com .

