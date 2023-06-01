RACING PRODIGY LAUNCHES WORLD'S FIRST E2REAL SPORTS LEAGUE, PRODIGY RACING LEAGUE, AND ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIPS WITH FOUR MAJOR GAMING TITLES

Innovative racing league will make motorsports more accessible using esports as a pathway to real-world racing

Registration opens today for the first iRacing esports tournament, starting June 19, with additional tournaments planned across Street Kart Racing, rFactor 2, and RaceRoom over the summer/fall



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Racing Prodigy™, a groundbreaking sports, entertainment, and media property, today announced the formation of the Prodigy Racing League™ (PRL™), the world's first e2Real™ sports league. The racing league has been built to make motorsports more accessible using esports as the pathway to racing cars on real tracks. This greatly reduces the financial barriers to pursuing a career in motorsports, leveling the playing field and enabling millions to pursue their dreams.

Racing Prodigy (PRNewswire)

Racing Prodigy's CEO David Cook laid the foundation for the company's vision. Previously, he led the first competitions at Mazda where many of the world's best racing gamers (sim racers) competed against the company's top real-world racers in real race cars. Cook saw firsthand sim racers beating the real-world racers, revealing that the skill set from virtual racing directly transfers to real life. This realization showed that the access problem of real motorsports can be solved, creating the opportunity for seismic change in a sport that most young people only dream of pursuing.

"At Racing Prodigy, we are lowering the financial barriers to enter motorsports to the same level of traditional sports. Gamers just need a console, mobile device, or PC with a wheel and pedals to participate in esports tournaments, which is how we open the sport we love from the few to the many," said Cook. "The PRL is the new home for racers of all backgrounds and abilities, where they can chase their motorsports dreams from the screen to the track. We believe everyone should have an opportunity to participate in motorsports, and today is a momentous step forward."

Four game titles - iRacing, Street Kart Racing, rFactor 2, and RaceRoom - have joined Racing Prodigy to offer the opportunities of turning dreams to reality. The global search for racing prodigies begins with iRacing on June 19 with the PRL iRacing GR86 Cup Open Challenge. Gamers must be at least 13 years old and register at https://racingprodigy.com/prl/s1t1 before the qualifying stage concludes on June 26. Racing Prodigy will livestream on Twitch its semi-finals and final races on July 1 and July 2. Additional free-to-enter and pay-to-enter tournaments will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, Racing Prodigy welcomes three Official Partners to Prodigy Racing League, including SIM-LAB, GRID Engineering, and Asetek SimSports®. These foundational partners are supporting the sim racing community and generously providing their innovative, high performance, industry leading products as prizes for tournament winners and select participants.

HOW IT WORKS

Prodigy Racing League participants will compete in esports racing tournaments among the four celebrated gaming titles across 12 tournaments from June through October.

Fifteen of the top performers will be awarded a Prodigy Pass™, the "golden ticket of motorsports," to compete in real Radical SR1 race cars at Prodigy Week™. The event will be hosted October 30 through November 1 at Atlanta Motorsports Park, a two-mile racetrack designed by Formula One premier architect Hermann Tilke. Each racer will receive expert instruction on racing technique, fitness, and communication.

Following the first Prodigy Week, Racing Prodigy plans to host a second Prodigy Week in early 2024 with an additional 35 Prodigy Pass winners, creating a pool of 50 of the world's most talented drivers from which PRL teams will draft. The plan is for those drafted to receive a paid contract to compete in PRL's first real-world racing series in the United States, to be launched in 2024.

ABOUT RACING PRODIGY

Racing Prodigy™ is a sports, entertainment, and media property whose mission is to open motorsports to all – both in and out of the race car – by overcoming the major financial barrier to entry. To accomplish that goal, they have created the Prodigy Racing League™ (PRL™), the world's first e2Real™ sports league that discovers talent through gaming and provides real-world racing opportunities.

