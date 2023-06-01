Panorama Education Strengthens its Education and Technology Leadership, Adding Catherine LaCour to its Board of Directors

LaCour will support Panorama Education's continued growth, bringing over 20 years of experience in helping organizations scale for greater impact

BOSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Education , an education technology company that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, today announced that Catherine LaCour will join its board of directors. LaCour builds upon the existing strength of the board, which consists of leaders with extensive backgrounds in education, software and brand growth.

LaCour's appointment follows recently announced Panorama Education executives: Chief Technology Officer Danny Johnson , Chief Product Officer Jessica Tiwari , and Chief Legal Officer Andrew Ting . These leadership additions reflect the company's continued momentum as it scales its technology and services to support students, parents and teachers across the U.S.

LaCour is a seasoned marketing executive with deep software industry expertise. As Chief Marketing Officer for Blackbaud and head of the Blackbaud Institute, she draws on two decades of experience building and promoting brands that drive sustainable growth and profitability. Her prior experience also includes roles as Vice President of Marketing for Regent Education and InfoTech Strategies.

"I look forward to working with, and learning from, Catherine, whose expertise in delivering innovation for social good will help us meet the challenges of students and families across the country following the pandemic," said Aaron Feuer, CEO of Panorama Education. "We continue to see an increased need for our services, providing districts and schools with a customizable technology platform, as we support students' learning recovery, well-being, and behavior issues experienced over the past three years."

In addition to her marketing background, LaCour has contributed to Blackbaud being recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers for diversity and women. She joins the Panorama Education Board of Directors, partnering with the Panorama executive team made up of a majority of female executives.

"I'm pleased to join the Panorama Education board at such a critical time in education," said LaCour. "This leadership team not only reflects the company's mission to improve education for every student, but also mirrors the diversity of students and educators who make up our nation's school districts—and the varying challenges they are facing. It is an honor to be part of an education solution that unites us all: helping our kids succeed in school and beyond."

LaCour also holds seats on the Women's Refugee Commission and the Coastal Community Foundation Board of Directors and the Thunderbird Global Alumni Network Advisory Council.

For more information about Panorama Education and the company's leadership, visit www.panoramaed.com .

About Panorama Education

Panorama Education is an education technology company founded in 2012 that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, and gives schools and school districts a platform to hear what families, students and teachers need in the classroom. Educators use Panorama Education's software platform to understand and support students across academics, attendance, behavior, and social-emotional learning. District leaders use the same platform to track progress toward strategic goals, such as literacy, graduation, and school safety. Panorama Education is proud that its platform is used to support 15 million students in 25,000 schools, 2,000 districts across the United States.

