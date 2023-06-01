LOCHNER TO PROVIDE UTILITY ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of transportation infrastructure planning and engineering services, has been selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide utility engineering and coordination services in the agency's Waco and Bryan Districts, with potential assignments across the state.

The five-year indefinite deliverable contract award represents the first selection for Lochner and subconsultant Simon Engineering and Consulting, Inc., as a part of TxDOT's Diverse Relationships for Informative Value Exchange (DRIVE) Program. The DRIVE Program is an initiative aimed at promoting the involvement of emerging disadvantaged (DBE) firms in professional services contracts through a mentor-mentee relationship. Lochner has been paired with Simon Engineering to provide mentorship and knowledge sharing on business development, industry best practices, and business processes with the goal of building capacity to compete and deliver professional services contracts with TxDOT, other DOTs, or local governments.

Senior Vice President and South Central Regional Manager Phil Russell said, "Across our organization, Lochner has championed DBE and historically underutilized firms through the development of partnerships and participation in mentor-protégé programs. We look forward to collaborating with TxDOT and Simon Engineering to make a positive impact on transportation infrastructure in the region."

Lochner has expanded its utility engineering capabilities in Texas under the leadership of Andy Petter, who will serve as project manager on this TxDOT contract. Additionally, the company has enhanced its Texas services portfolio with the acquisition of K Friese + Associates (KFA). KFA provides water/wastewater, drainage, transportation, aviation, and municipal services to a diverse range of public sector clients in large and small communities throughout the state.

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for highway, bridge, rail, transit, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

