HD Supply introduces new customer program with NAA, new training program at Apartmentalize

ATLANTA, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Supply®, a leading national wholesale distributor, introduces the National Apartment Association's (NAA) MAINTENANCE LEGENDS™ as presenting sponsor at this year's Apartmentalize show. The program will launch at NAA's 2023 Apartmentalize event, taking place June 7-9 at the Georgia World Congress Center, and will replace the Maintenance Mania National Championship (MMNC). This year's MMNC will be the final championship from NAA and HD Supply.

"This new program will shine a spotlight on the maintenance heroes in our Multifamily properties and it will give us the chance to celebrate the maintenance pros going above and beyond every month," said Rebecca Charles, vice president, marketing, HD Supply. "We recognize the importance of Maintenance Mania and what it has brought to the Multifamily industry since 2006. We're excited to continue doing that with MAINTENANCE LEGENDS™ in a newly imagined way."

HD Supply helps customers improve their communities by offering the right products, services and solutions to those they serve each day. As a leader in maintenance, repair and operations distribution, the company is making significant investments to further its technology capabilities, delivery network, customer experience and expanded product offerings.

In addition, HD Supply is excited to showcase their newest customer training program, Accelerate™. The new program, launching later this summer, was created to deliver an extraordinary customer experience and offers exclusive features including completely revamped content, dynamic live training and much more. Accelerate™ sets a new standard for excellence in customer training and is a milestone in HD Supply's commitment to the development and careers of maintenance technicians across the industry.

"We continue to invest in our business to ensure we're providing an exceptional customer experience and support for our industry," said Raymond van Beveren, vice president, multifamily sales, HD Supply. "We couldn't be more energized about these two new programs, and I'm excited to continue celebrating our Multifamily customers as we move forward."

For more information about HD Supply, please visit www.hdsupplysolutions.com or stop by Booth #3027 on the show floor.

About HD Supply

HD Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot, is a leading wholesale distribution company serving customers and their communities across the Multifamily, Institutional, Hospitality, Trades, Government Housing, Healthcare, Building Services and Education industries through an expansive network of over 100 distribution centers across the U.S. & Canada. HD Supply offers customers a vast assortment of over 100,000 MRO, full-line janitorial and OS&E products from high-quality, national and private brands, all at competitive prices. Combined with our industry-leading services and solutions – including localized jobsite delivery, renovation programs, direct-ship options and innovative digital tools and capabilities, as well as dedicated sales and customer care teams – you can see why our more than 250,000 customers continue to trust HD Supply as their supplier of choice for serving their communities where people live, learn, work and play.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 141 state, local and global affiliates, NAA encompasses over 95,000 members representing more than 11.6 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org.

