EmVenio Research establishes advisory board

Esteemed pharmaceutical leader Dr. Neil Kurtz appointed to board chair

DURHAM, N.C., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trial organization EmVenio Research today announced the inception of an advisory board of veteran industry leaders. The board will provide strategic oversight and facilitate new partnerships as the newly founded company grows its operations and expands its capabilities to conduct a variety of clinical trials.

EmVenio appointed Dr. Neil Kurtz, M.D. as the first member and chair of the board. In his role, he will apply his four decades of pharmaceutical and medical experience to provide expert insight on strategy and growth opportunities for EmVenio, as well as nurture connections with industry partners and research sponsors. He will also lead recruitment to appoint additional members to the board.

"With his extensive history in medical care and research, Dr. Kurtz is a highly regarded professional in our industry who's pushed the envelope forward in health care innovation," said Keith Henthorne, EmVenio chief executive officer. "His reputation within the health care community will help amplify EmVenio's goal to diversify and expand our work in clinical trials and reinforce the organization's position as a leading, forward-thinking health organization."

As a board-certified psychiatrist and neurologist, Dr. Kurtz previously held senior executive positions at top pharmaceutical and post-acute care organizations. His leadership experience includes his time as president and CEO of Golden Living, one of the nation's largest, diversified providers of post-acute care. He was also a founding board member of Medidata, the world's leading e-clinical company.

Dr. Kurtz served on several boards of directors, both private and public, and consulted more than a hundred venture capital, private equity and banking organizations on health-related topics. A skilled researcher, he published numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals and five textbooks on health care-related topics including Alzheimer's disease, anxiety and depressive disorders.

"I was immediately drawn to EmVenio Research upon learning about its mission to bring clinical research into diverse and underserved communities," Dr. Kurtz said. "I'm excited to step into the position as advisory board chair, and I look forward to the opportunity to support the organization's swift growth and establishment in the research sector."

About EmVenio Research

EmVenio Research provides rapid and scalable mobile community research site solutions to better reach and recruit diverse, underserved and high-risk communities. EmVenio Research's global network of skilled clinicians, principal investigators and state-of-the-art mobile community research sites enable us to provide robust clinical research services via home visits, on-site support at medical facilities, virtual visits and mobile sites. Visit emvenio.com to learn more.

