Customer Management Practice Sponsors Customer Analytics Summit 

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Management Practice (CMP) proudly announces its sponsorship partnership with the Customer Analytics Summit, taking place September 10-12, 2023, in New York City. The summit serves as one of the most anticipated data & customer insights events of the year and hosts the most successful leaders in data & customer experience (CX). The summit features an impressive setlist of speakers, including Ceci Dones, Head of Data Sciences at Moët Hennessy, and Brian Kaminsky, Chief Data Officer, and President of Revenue Strategies at iHeart Media, to expertly define how CX leaders maximize data-driven insights to enhance customer service.

Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a market intelligence firm (PRNewswire)

The Customer Analytics Summit provides attendees with the tools to improve their CX skills through interactive workshops, data & customer insights, peer-to-peer learning, and more.

Mario Matulich, President and Managing Director at CMP says, "We are ecstatic to sponsor Customer Analytics Summit and strongly feel that the event showcases CMP's and CAS's synergy in our commitment to helping businesses across all industries enrich and enhance the customer experience."

About Customer Management Practice

Customer Management Practice is a complete research, marketing and business development partner, and resource hub to the customer management sector. Through live events like Customer Contact Week (CCW), online event communities like CCW Digital, and leading industry research like CMP Research, CMP helps enable better navigation of the industry's biggest trends, drivers and innovation. Simply put, the Customer Management Practice develops customer management rockstars, and helps turn customers into raving fans. For more information, visit https://www.customermanagementpractice.com/.

About Customer Analytics Summit

Customer Analytics Summit is an event within the Intelligent Enterprise Leaders Alliance (IELA) . IELA is a collaborative community of digital, data, technology, automation and transformation leaders who look beyond the latest sets of solutions such as RPA, intelligent automation, AI and hyperautomation to focus squarely on what is the goal - building and transforming an intelligent enterprise. The Customer Analytics Summit is specifically tailored to unpack the issues that are most relevant to the data & customer insights community. You'll get the chance to hear from some of the most successful leaders in data & customer insights and learn how they've maximized data-driven, actionable insights to unlock extraordinary customer value.

