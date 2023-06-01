Bolden Announces the Launch of its New F-Hydra Moisturizer

EL PASO, Texas, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience the transformative power of skin hydration with Bolden's newest formula, the F-Hydra Moisturizer. This luxurious addition to the Bolden lineup of skincare products is expertly formulated to restore skin barrier health.

Formulated with Vitamin F, Bolden's F-Hydra Moisturizer boasts a powerful combination of Omega 3 and Omega 6 essential fatty acids which are clinically superior at locking in hydration while improving the appearance of hyperpigmentation. The antioxidant rich formula is rounded out with ceramides, peptides, glutathione, and ferulic acid, all of which work synergistically to strengthen the skin barrier and aid in environmental stress recovery.

"We've all spent the last two years focusing on exfoliation but it's time to dial it back and prioritize skin barrier health. The F-Hydra Moisturizer is all about restoring the balance required to maintain healthy skin function with a focus on Vitamin F and its hyperpigmentation benefits on the skin," says Chinelo Chidozie, Bolden Co-Founder.

With each new launch within Bolden's growing family of products, the brand is identifying fresh and innovative ways to serve women of color and their unique skincare needs. Each offering protects melanin-rich skin with day-to-night hydration-boosting ingredients that replenish, restore, and lock in moisture.

"The F-Hydra is a great multi-functional addition to our recommended daily routine. This gentle and fragrance-free formula can be applied under sunscreen during the day or by itself at night," states Ndidi Obidoa, Bolden Co-Founder.

The F-Hydra Moisturizer launches on boldenusa.com and amazon.com on 6/01/23.

1.7 fl. oz./50 ml, $24.50

About Bolden:

Bolden is the brainchild and passion of Chinelo and Ndidi, two dynamic women on a mission to embolden women by celebrating their natural beauty. The two originally met as girls at boarding school in Nigeria but lost touch after Ndidi switched schools. Little did they know how their paths would cross and culminate in becoming not only business partners, but sisters-in-law. Many years later, the two women now with MBAs in hand, reconnected in New York City. They both left corporate jobs to follow their passion and create a high-quality line of skin-care products designed to meet the needs of women of color. Believing that true beauty comes from feeling good in your own skin, they named their brand Bolden from the word embolden.

