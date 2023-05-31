U.S. News Unveils the 2023 Best Cars for Teens

Hyundai wins most categories; multiple hybrids awarded across new- and used-car categories.

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the 2023 Best Cars for Teens . These awards recognize cars that score well in factors including dependability, reliability, crash prevention, available features, and are highly recommended.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report) (PRNewswire)

Hyundai won the most awards in the Best New Cars for Teens categories, with four. Across the eight new-car categories, three of the winners are hybrids, which should appeal to climate- and budget-conscious teens. In the five used-car categories, four of the winners are hybrid vehicles. With two award wins, Hyundai also earned more Best Used Cars for Teens awards than any other brand.

"Each vehicle that won a Best Cars for Teens award offers strong crash test ratings and helpful active safety features, so there's a better chance of being protected if a collision occurs," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "At the same time, these awards highlight the cars and SUVs that have teen driver controls, which can help new drivers hone their skills behind the wheel and lower the chance that they will be involved in an accident."

All 2023 Best New Cars for Teens are available with forward collision warning and forward automatic emergency braking, as well as lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist. All winners also have teen driver controls or available smartphone apps that send alerts when the car goes over a set speed or is driven outside a set time period or geographic area. These features allow parents to set limits for teen drivers and have an ongoing conversation with their teens about responsible driving habits.

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands , Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families . U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale . U.S. News Best Cars had more than 61 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust our advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend our site to others.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.