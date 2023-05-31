Lynk Pharmaceuticals Completes 200 Million RMB Series C1 Financing to Accelerate Clinical Development of Core Products

HANGZHOU, China, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Lynk Pharmaceuticals'), an innovative clinical stage company, today announced the successful completion of a RMB 200 million Series C1 financing round. There was joint participation by China Grand Prosperity Investment, Tailong Capital and Liando Investment. The proceeds from this round of financing will be primarily used to accelerate the clinical development of Lynk Pharmaceuticals' core products.

, Lynk Pharmaceuticals is a global innovative leader in the pharmaceutical industry dedicated to the development of small molecule FIC and BIC drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company's core team has deep knowledge in medicinal chemistry, biology, clinical and commercial development, with an average of more than 20 years of experience in new drug research and development or related disciplines in the pharmaceutical industry. The company emphasizes innovation and differentiation in its pipeline, with a focus on the development of highly selective second-generation and tissue-restricted third-generation JAK inhibitors while exploring drug development with novel targets. Currently, the company has 4 Phase II clinical trials for four indications with promising clinical data. Among these, a few programs are expected to enter Phase III clinical trials in the near future. Additional pipeline candidates have shown promising clinical and preclinical data and have the potential

to become BIC/FIC drugs for several indications. Recognizing the significant medical needs in the market of autoimmune diseases and oncology, the company sees great potential for commercialization of its products.

Autoimmune diseases are emerging as the second largest therapeutic area after oncology. There are huge unmet needs for autoimmune related diseases which has led to the creation of a few "blockbuster" drugs. JAK inhibitors are gradually becoming the preferred choice for clinicians and patients around the world due to their validated therapeutic effects and convenience of use. In addition to multiple intrinsic advantages associated with small molecules over biologics, the JAK inhibitors are well known for favorable efficacy and fast onset. According to Frost & Sullivan, the total market size of JAK1 inhibitors alone will reach $30.5 billion by 2030.

Dr. Zhao-Kui (ZK) Wan, Chairman and CEO of Lynk Pharmaceuticals, said, "We are grateful for the trust and support from China Grand Prosperity Investment, Tailong Capital and Liando Investment. Lynk Pharmaceuticals is committed to developing globally competitive and differentiated FIC/BIC innovative drugs for autoimmune and oncology diseases. In this period of rapid growth, we will take this opportunity to further strengthen our research and development in autoimmune and oncology diseases and to increase the investment in our R&D team as well as our technology platform. Lynk will continue to look for opportunities to accelerate the development and launch of innovative drugs in the hope of providing more effective and safer treatment options for patients worldwide. HaoYue Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor for this financing. We are sincerely thankful for their professionalism and support."

About Lynk Pharmaceuticals:

Lynk Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage company, was founded in 2018 by senior drug R&D experts and executives from Pfizer, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson. Lynk Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, as well as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Driven by a higher goal, Lynk Pharmaceuticals aims to be a market leader to address unmet medical demands by the development of innovative therapies. To date, Lynk Pharmaceuticals has independently developed several innovative new drugs and successfully and completed a number of clinical studies. For more information about Lynk Pharmaceuticals, please visit: https://www.lynkpharma.com.

About China Grand Prosperity Investment

Founded in Beijing in 2010, China Grand Prosperity Investment (Prosperity Investment ) plays an important role as a pioneer, leader and advocator of China's FOFs. Based on the advantages of national layout resources and professional asset management capabilities, Prosperity Investment has developed diversified business models such as FOF, secondary fund, direct investment fund, case fund, M&A and PIPE. Prosperity Investment is committed to growing into a local private equity asset management institution which has a better understanding of management and exit strategies in China. Adhering to market-oriented, professional and industrialized approach, Prosperity Investment has a core focus on strategic emerging industries such as semiconductor, new generation of information technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, new energy, and new materials. Their investments cover all stages ranging from angel, VC, PE, to M&A, and aim to promote industrial transformation and upgrading through innovation, empower the high-quality development of better economy. Over the years, Prosperity Investment has always adhered to the ESG investment philosophy, aiming to achieve win-win economic, environmental and social benefits, including building long-term competitive advantages and work alongside our partners for a sustainable future.

Shaoxing Binhai New Area Management Committee established the Shaoxing Binhai New Area Biopharmaceutical Industry Equity Investment Fund in August 2020. Prosperity Investment acted as the executive affairs partner. The fund operates and manages according to the principles of "guidance from government, market operation, scientific decision-making, and risk prevention", fully implementing the economic development strategy of Shaoxing and Binhai New Area. The total size of the fund is 10 billion yuan. It mainly uses the "sub-fund + direct investment" model for investment and invests in the construction of Shaoxing's new industrial platform of "10,000 acres of land, 100 billion yuan" in the biopharmaceutical industry, to support the development and growth of emerging industries led by the biopharmaceutical industry at the municipal and district levels.

About Tailong Capital

Founded in 2021, Tailong Capital is a professional equity investment management institution focusing on the biopharmaceutical industry, medical devices and healthcare. It manages funds of RMB 20 billion. With a professional and experienced investment team, Tailong Capital is dedicated to biopharmaceuticals, innovative medical devices, CXO core services, innovative businesses and outstanding investment institutions focusing on the biopharmaceutical industry. Tailong Capital is committed to building a scientific and cross-cycle value investment platform for the biomedical industry.

About Liando Investment

Liando was founded in 1991, focusing on industrial services and park operations, and has developed into an industrial conglomerate with nationwide influence. Its core enterprise, Liando U Valley, currently invests and operates 432 industrial parks in 83 cities across the country, attracting and serving over 16,000 emerging manufacturing and technical companies. Liando strategically invests its own funds in key emerging industries through direct investment and venture capital funds, such as life and health sciences, intelligent manufacturing, and digital technology.

About HaoYue Capital

HaoYue China Healthcare Fund is a private equity investment fund specializing in China healthcare. With the help of HaoYue Capital's investment banking business, HaoYue China Healthcare Fund invests in healthcare companies with extraordinary growth potential. They empower the success of their portfolio companies and serve investors with returns above market average. They invest in leading companies in key areas across biopharma, medical devices, healthcare services & digital health, and IVD & precision medicine. HaoYue China Healthcare Fund is a private equity investment fund, specializing in China healthcare.

