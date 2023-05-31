Jama Software® Announces Massive Adoption of Jama Connect®'s API

Cloud API service requests exceed 600 million per month.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software®, the industry-leading requirements management and traceability solution provider, announced today that usage of its market-leading REST API is now exceeding 600 million cloud service requests per month. This massive usage reflects the rapid adoption of Jama Connect® as organizations achieve Live Traceability™ across best-of-breed tools within the engineering function.

Live Traceability throughout the engineering process requires automated synchronization across best-of-breed tools. Jama Connect's REST API is the most mature, secure, and scalable API for requirements management and traceability:

The richest REST API with over 200 separate API functions spanning all objects, including projects, requirements, baselines, comments, test plans, tags, attachments, and more.

The only SOC 2 Type 2 certified REST API in the requirements management space.

The only multi-tenant, cloud-architected requirements management software that can handle the scale of over 600 million API cloud service requests per month and over 100,000 trailing 90-day active users.

In addition to enabling Live Traceability, Jama Connect's REST API also enables customers to gather test results from disparate tools, ensure that the entire organization is working from a single source of truth, and communicate across their supply chains in an automated fashion.

"Live Traceability requires automated synchronization across best-of-breed tools," said Josh Turpen, Chief Product Officer at Jama Software, "and our REST API is the only API that can enable Live Traceability at scale."

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect® to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect uniquely creates Live Traceability™ through siloed development, test, and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Our rapidly growing customer base of more than 12.5 million users across 30 countries spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries.

