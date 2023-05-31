Christa Miller Joins EnableComp as New Chief Financial Officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnableComp announced today that Christa Miller has joined the company as the new Chief Financial Officer. Miller brings extensive experience in healthcare and finance to the organization including her most recent role as Chief Financial Officer at Norstella, a prominent international pharma solutions provider focused on improving patient access to life-saving therapies. Over the course of her career, she also served as CFO for CapTrust, Jones & Frank, and Ali Group North America.

Miller will succeed Terry Pefanis as EnableComp's CFO.

"Christa's leadership experience and strategic financial and operational knowledge will allow us to continue delivering excellence to both our customers and in achieving our company objectives," said Randy Dobbs, CEO at EnableComp. "Her understanding of the opportunities and challenges in the market will be vital to our organizational expansion as we continue on the path towards exceptional growth."

"I am excited to join EnableComp, a best-in-class complex claims company with a unique technology and a client-first culture focused on operational excellence and financial health," said Christa Miller. "I look forward to supporting the EnableComp team in delivering exceptional support to our clients."

Miller graduated from Wake Forest University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About EnableComp

EnableComp partners with over 1000 healthcare providers to manage Veterans Administration, Workers' Compensation, Motor Vehicle Accident/TPL, Out of State Medicaid and Denials. Related services cover day 1 outsourcing, A/R management, and zero balance recovery. They also offer solutions for commercial and government denials. Clients are positioned to ensure maximum and timely reimbursement of their complex claims while improving overall yield, cash acceleration, and decreasing the cost to collect. They are also among the top one percent of companies to make the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for the last nine years. To learn more, visit: enablecomp.com.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit wcas.com.

