Genvid Entertainment and Konami Digital Entertainment Unveil A New Trailer and Frightening Monsters for SILENT HILL: Ascension, A Genvid Interactive Streaming Series

SILENT HILL: Ascension will expand the SILENT HILL universe, explore intergenerational trauma, and give the audience the power to impact SILENT HILL canon forever

Highlights:

SILENT HILL: Ascension is a Genvid Interactive Streaming Series that features multiple main characters around the world as they confront horrors unleashed in their communities

The story is an exploration of intergenerational trauma

Fans will have direct and permanent influence on the story and characters of SILENT HILL: Ascension , a canonical entry in the SILENT HILL franchise

NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genvid Entertainment and Konami Digital Entertainment shared a new trailer for SILENT HILL: Ascension, a Genvid Interactive Streaming Series going live later this year.

SILENT HILL: Ascension follows multiple main characters from locations around the world tormented by new and terrifying SILENT HILL monsters. Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their children, and entire towns as they're drawn into the darkness by both recent murders and long suppressed guilt and fears.

In SILENT HILL: Ascension the actions of millions will determine the outcome. By the time the last scene streams, which characters have survived? Will those who are left be redeemed, damned, or suffer? Even the project's creators do not know how SILENT HILL: Ascension will end. Instead, the character's fates are in the audience's hands.

SILENT HILL: Ascension features:

An extensive ensemble of intricately developed, new characters, monsters and locations in the SILENT HILL universe

A fresh, unnerving narrative using Genvid's real time interactive system that enables millions of people to help characters survive and change those characters' fates

High-fidelity visuals streaming across devices

Beginning later in 2023, SILENT HILL: Ascension features daily can't-miss live story moments where each day is different than the last based on audience actions

"SILENT HILL: Ascension will captivate audiences with its immersive experience, spotlighting stunning visuals and live community-driven moments, all while exploring the psychological horror that has made the SILENT HILL series so beloved by fans worldwide," said Jacob Navok, CEO of Genvid Entertainment. "By participating in SILENT HILL: Ascension you will leave your legacy in the canon of SILENT HILL. And, in collaboration with Konami Digital Entertainment, Bad Robot Games and Behaviour Interactive, we're offering fans the unique chance to become part of the story themselves."

"SILENT HILL fans and horror audiences everywhere have a lot to look forward to," said Motoi Okamoto, a producer of the SILENT HILL series at Konami Digital Entertainment. "We are pleased to tell a new interactive story, in never-before-explored locations, alongside new characters that will be introduced to fans of the SILENT HILL universe. It is you who will decide the fate of multiple main characters, which will unfold simultaneously around the globe."

"We've gone the extra mile to create a dreamlike world in SILENT HILL: Ascension with disturbing, hyper-detailed characters, other-worldly monsters, immersive atmospheres, and an overall audio and visual design that our team is very proud of," said Chris Amaral, Art Director at Bad Robot Games. "The detailed environments, the eerie ambiance, and the realistic characters and monsters should really enhance the horror experience, creating something that is pure SILENT HILL, while also feeling unique for the franchise."

Genvid – in conjunction with partners Konami Digital Entertainment, Bad Robot Games and Behaviour Interactive – will reveal more details in the coming months. Fans can stay up to date on details of SILENT HILL: Ascension by visiting Ascension.com and following:

About Genvid Entertainment

Genvid Entertainment, LLC is the award-winning subsidiary of Genvid Holdings, Inc. and the first distributor devoted to bringing massively interactive live events (MILEs) to market based on globally renowned brands such as The Walking Dead™: Last Mile and PAC-MAN™ Community. With a focus on authenticity, immersive storytelling, and stunning streaming visuals available on any device, global audiences can influence beloved worlds and characters in ways big and small to help decide the outcome and shape canon for interactive series such as SILENT HILL: Ascension, releasing in 2023.

About Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami Digital Entertainment, which is the core company of Konami Group, develops entertaining content for mobile, console and card games. The company is known for global franchises such as eFootball™, Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Contra, as well as the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game series. www.konami.com/games/corporate/en/

About Bad Robot Games

Bad Robot Games was founded by Bad Robot (Lost, Cloverfield, Westworld, Star Wars) with the mission to continually reinvent how stories are played. Initially formed by a small Bad Robot team passionate about innovating in gaming, Bad Robot Games has become a full-scale game development and publishing house working on new and existing IPs. Bad Robot Games is a remote first company whose diverse community of creatives empowers them to make games in which all players can see themselves.

About Behaviour™ Interactive

Behaviour Interactive is the largest independent Canadian gaming studio, with more than 1,200 employees worldwide. Behaviour is best known for its flagship franchise, the multiplayer survival horror game Dead by Daylight™, which has entertained over 50 million players across multiple platforms. The studio is currently expanding its portfolio of original IP with multiple projects, including the highly anticipated base building and raiding title Meet Your Maker™.

SILENT HILL is a trademark of Konami Digital Entertainment Co. Ltd. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners, without intent to infringe.

