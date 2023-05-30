Aurora and Ethypharm Reaffirm their Commitment to Promote Access to Medical Cannabis for French Patients

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

EDMONTON, AB, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), and Ethypharm are pleased to announce that they have once again been selected by the French General Directorate of Health (DGS) as exclusive suppliers of dried medical cannabis flower until the end of the French trial period. The trial has recently been extended until March 2024.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to have been selected once again to continue to supply high quality dried medical cannabis flower to the French pilot program. Driven by our purpose of opening the world to cannabis, Aurora continues to work hand-in-hand with government officials, physicians and pharmacists to reduce stigma and further develop medical markets throughout Europe," says Dr. Axel Gille, President of Aurora Europe.

Aurora and Ethypharm signed an agreement to serve the French pilot program, led by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM), in October 2020, leveraging both parties' expertise. Under the terms of the exclusive partnership, Aurora supplies medical cannabis, as well as EU GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) manufacturing and logistics support. Distribution and pharmacovigilance activities continue to be handled by Ethypharm Laboratories, Ethypharm's French sales subsidiary.

Within the framework of the extension of the trial, the DGS opened a call for tenders to supply medical cannabis in January 2023. In March, Aurora Europe and Ethypharm were selected to continue to provide medical cannabis produced according to European GMP standards to patients included in the study.

As committed partners, Ethypharm and Aurora Europe reaffirm their commitment to patients and healthcare professionals to improve the status and accessibility of medical cannabis in Europe.

"By planning to make Aurora's pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis available in France, we wish to reinforce our expertise in Central Nervous System pathologies, and in particular in pain treatment. We are proud to move forward with the French health authorities and health professionals in this experimentation which, we hope, will show the interest of the use of medical cannabis to relieve French patients from certain symptoms such as pain," says Frederic Arnal, General Manager of Ethypharm Laboratories.

About Aurora Europe

Aurora Europe, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc., a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both medical and consumer markets and dedicated to helping people improve their lives. Aurora Europe supplies high-quality medical cannabis products to patients throughout Europe. Aurora is one of the largest authorised importers and distributors of medical cannabis in the European Union & the UK. Aurora Deutschland, part of Aurora Europe GmbH, is one of three companies licensed to grow medicinal cannabis in Germany. Since May 2022, Aurora Produktions GmbH has been producing one ton of medicinal cannabis annually in Leuna, Saxony-Anhalt. Aurora's internal network of EU GMP facilities delivers high-quality, premium medical cannabis to patients worldwide. For more information please visit www.auroramedicine.com or follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/aurora-europe.

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a European pharmaceutical company specializing in two areas: Central Nervous System and Hospital Injectable Drugs. Ethypharm markets its medicines directly in Europe and China, and has partners in North America and the Middle East. The Group employs more than 1,600 people, mainly based in Europe and China.

Ethypharm works closely with the authorities and healthcare professionals to ensure the appropriate use of and access to its medicines for the greatest number of people.

For more information about Ethypharm, visit our website https://www.ethypharm.fr/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Ethypharm logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's continued participation in the French pilot program and duration of the program, the Company's continued supply of medical cannabis and EU GMP and logistics support, and the Company's ongoing work with, and commitment to, patients and healthcare professionals to improve the status and accessibility of medical cannabis throughout Europe.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances and that could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 20, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.