Senna invests in rebranding and expanding its business in the US and Europe

Senna invests in rebranding and expanding its business in the US and Europe

With the slogan "Seek Your Truth", the brand reinforces the legacy of racing idol Ayrton Senna with exclusive partnerships and products

SÃO PAULO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Ayrton Senna, the Senna Brand was created to inspire people by the driver's lifestyle . After 33 years, its new positioning encourages people to pursue their dreams. With a new visual identity and the slogan "Seek Your Truth", the brand reinforces Ayrton's legacy for fans and new generations.

Credit Norio Koike ©ASE2023 (PRNewswire)

"Ayrton left fans a legacy. With the "Seek Your Truth" campaign, we want to continue this journey and impact more people with his story, especially those who were not around during his life," says Bianca Senna, CEO of Senna Brands.

On social networks, videos that show the new positioning feature the voice of Ayrton Senna recreated through AI, and tell the real stories of people who did extraordinary things while they searched for their own truth. Take a look at the official pages on Instagram.

Brand new collaborations, such as the series in partnership with Netflix scheduled for 2024, reinforce the rebranding. These partnerships, in addition to the sales of image rights, have contributed more than 500 million dollars to the Ayrton Senna Institute, which supports socioeducational projects that boost the potential of more than 36 million students in Brazil.

International Seek Collection

The Seek collection was created by fans of the driver, who continue to seek their best version of themselves. To check out these exclusive products, go to https://www.sennashop.com/en/collections/senna-s/

About the campaign

The focus of the campaign is to build a new era for the Senna Brand, based on DNA and a personal glimpse of the idol, his inspiration and search for resilience both on and off the tracks. To do this, the Senna Brand started reporting on the new positioning on its official websites, capitalizing on partnerships with content and new product creators, always inspired by the legacy of Ayrton Senna and the slogan "Seek Your Truth".

About the Senna Brand

Created by Ayrton Senna himself in the 1990s, the Senna Brand represents the essence of the driver, how he faced up to challenges and his passion in seeking the best version of himself both on and off the tracks. With its new positioning, it keeps Ayrton's memory and influence alive in its partnerships and releases, always inspired by the legacy of one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time. The brand is part of Senna Brands, a company created by the family of the three-time champion.

Get information on the Senna Brand at the official website.

Contact:

lgranero@currentglobal.com

cparente@currentglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Senna Brands