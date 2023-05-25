California's Best Cannabis Takes the Stage at BottleRock 2023

Celebrate California Cannabis at this Educational Event by Traditional, Embarc and Abide

NAPA, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned festival BottleRock is celebrating a new era with "The Garden," an onsite cannabis activation facilitating education and awareness by some of the best brands in California. The Garden will provide festival goers the opportunity to meet brands, learn more about products, and better understand the plant.

embarc logo (PRNewswire)

The Garden was created in partnership with Embarc Events, California's preeminent cannabis events company focused on bringing responsible and engaging cannabis activations to some of the world's largest events and festivals. It is sponsored by Traditional, a Los Angeles-based cannabis brand and retailer known for exceptional products.

"Cannabis has a long legacy of enhancing creativity and cultivating experiences," says Embarc Events Co-Founder Lauren Carpenter. "We are proud to be at the forefront of celebrating this rich dynamic through education at BottleRock and are grateful to the festival for this opportunity."

"Activating at festivals like BottleRock is truly unique – it provides access to tens of thousands of people who may not typically frequent dispensaries. Having the ability to interact one-on-one and explain the passion and care we put into each of our products is game changing for us," says Alex Freedman, President of Traditional.

Other participating brands include American Weed Co., Halara, West Coast Cure, Dabwoods, Stuf, Sonoma Hills Farm, Smoakland, Muha Meds, Ember Valley, Potent Goods, Humo, Dee Thai, Bloom, Lowell, Woodstock and Nfuzed Edibles. The event features other notable participants including national cannabis platform Weedmaps, prominent cannabis-friendly media company Greenstate.com (a Hearst Corporation), and local dispensary partner Abide.

"As a farm located in the heart of wine country, this is an incredible opportunity to connect folks from Napa and beyond with what we are cultivating right here," says Joyce Cenali, Chief Operating Officer of Sonoma Hills Farm. "We're bringing locally cultivated, sun-grown cannabis to a world stage at BottleRock."

While onsite sales are prohibited at the festival due to local ordinance, separate from this onsite educational event is an offsite "Secret Garden," a delivery-only cannabis activation by Abide, a local cannabis dispensary and delivery operator in Napa. "We're proud to be a local operator who is paving the way in Napa and beyond" says Abide Co-Founder Micah Milan.

The Garden's onsite educational activation is open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It is accessible to those over the age of 21 with valid identification.

Contact: Lauren Carpenter

916.747.4643 cell

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embarc