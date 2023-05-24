UPPER DECK ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALL ELITE WRESTLING (AEW) FOR DIGITAL TOKENIZED COLLECTIBLES ON EVOLUTION® PLATFORM

-- New, limited-edition "AEW Sensations" Authentic Digital Collectibles feature moments from AEW's weekly Dynamite and Rampage shows --

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced that its relationship with AEW will expand beyond trading cards to the digital space with the introduction of "AEW Sensations."

(PRNewsfoto/Upper Deck) (PRNewswire)

The new, limited edition "AEW Sensations" product is now exclusively available on Evolution ®, the company's newly launched online platform for buying and trading Authentic Digital Collectibles. With the addition of AEW Authentic Digital Collectibles on the Evolution platform, which has quickly gained popularity since debuting in April, Upper Deck continues to build upon its offering of unique collecting experiences for fans and customers.

The "AEW Sensations" product is a weekly release that features the top three highlights from the previous week's live television broadcast of "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage," which air Wednesday on TBS and Fridays on TNT, respectively. Each weekly release will feature a men's, women's, and tag team/group match moment. Packs are limited to 3,000 per week, and contain one animated Authentic Digital Collectible, with rare parallel versions randomly inserted across packs.

"Upper Deck is committed to creating opportunities for new collectors to get involved and excited about the hobby and join this extensive, friendly community," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "'AEW Sensations' is another example of how we're making this vision a reality. The thrilling nature of the sport and diehard fan base makes the release of these Authentic Digital Collectibles all the more exciting, especially with the weekly anticipation to capture their favorite moments of their favorite wrestlers."

Collectors who elect to redeem the entire run of "2023 AEW Sensations" Authentic Digital Collectibles in each of the three categories (men's, women's, tag team/group match) will receive a Belt Die Cut Achievement as an Authentic Digital Collectible for each corresponding category. Collectors who earn all three Belt Die Cut Achievements will be awarded an exclusive Dynamite Diamond Ring Die Cut Achievement on Evolution® as an Authentic Digital Collectible. Collectors who wish to complete this trifecta will find it key to keep up with the weekly releases, especially as Upper Deck plans to add even more AEW Authentic Digital Collectibles to Evolution® throughout the year.

"AEW's passionate fanbase along with Upper Deck's legacy and unique position in the industry has led to something truly spectacular for fans and collectors with the release of these Authentic Digital Collectibles," said Mark Caplan, Vice President of Licensing and Games at AEW. "We love Upper Deck's ability to continually innovate and deliver the best for AEW fans around the world."

Evolution Platform: Collecting Authentic Digital Collectibles

Evolution ® is the third digital platform released by Upper Deck, once again leveling up the opportunities for collectors to grow their collections across sports and entertainment properties. Authentic Digital Collectibles can be purchased on Evolution and either housed on the platform or traded for another product via Upper Deck e-Pack ®, such as other AEW-licensed trading cards or entirely different collections of trading cards and memorabilia from leading sports and entertainment properties. Beyond licensed trading cards, Upper Deck recently integrated AEW into its Vs. System 2PCG universe, the company's proprietary tabletop trading card game.

To learn more and explore Authentic Digital Collectibles available for purchase, visit www.collectevo.com .

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at http://www.upperdeck.com , www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports ), Twitter ( UpperDeckSports ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. "AEW: Dynamite" airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The fight-forward "AEW: Rampage" airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and the new "AEW: Collision" airs every Saturday, starting June 17, from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW's multi-platform content also includes "Being the Elite," a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and "AEW Unrestricted," a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW

Media Contact:

Nicole Brief, nicole@carvecomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

