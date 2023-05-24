We are Local
Syndax Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

WALTHAM, Mass., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • A virtual fireside chat at the TD Cowen 4th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
  • A fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 1:40 p.m. ET/ 10:40 a.m. PT on Monday, June 12, 2023 in Dana Point, CA.

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, both currently in pivotal clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-participation-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301831439.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.