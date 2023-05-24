ROYAL CANIN NORTH AMERICA NAMES KIRA BEST, VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR CHEWY

ST. CHARLES, Mo., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin, a division of Mars, Incorporated, is pleased to announce Kira Best, Vice President, Sales – Chewy, will report to Daryn Brown, Regional President Royal Canin North America, effective June 1, 2023. With the addition of this role, the Royal Canin North America Leadership Team now contains five female leaders, nearly 42% of all senior leaders across the business.

In her previous role, Kira has strengthened relationships to fuel our purpose and progress the partnership in a mutual manner for Chewy, one of the company's largest customers. She has also demonstrated a knack for connecting people and solving business challenges in a kind, strategic and mutual manner. Kira has an incredible plan for growth, including career pathing within the business unit and e-commerce.

"I had the privilege to learn from a dynamic leader who has helped with my professional development to set me up for success in this role. I look forward to expanding upon the incredible foundation built in partnership with Chewy to help feed more cats and dogs across the United States," Kira shared.

Kira has been a part of Royal Canin since 2015 and brings breadth of experience, including Account Management (National and Key Accounts), Retail Sales, and Category and Trade Management across many retailers and categories prior to transitioning to her role on the Chewy Team. Kira helped lead the company's Black Advisory Council Associate Resource Group and has participated in the 2021 McKinsey Black Leadership Academy and the 2020 cohort of Women Leading Purposefully program at Mars.

Daryn Brown expressed, "Kira's experience made her the ideal candidate for this role. She is a known leader across the business who has already made an incredible impact. I am confident she will continue to further our mission while supporting our Associates in their career development in this role."

Kira holds a Bachelor of Science degree and Business Administration in Marketing Management with a Minor in Communications from the Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR. Based in Phoenix, AZ, Kira and her husband, Gabriel, have one son, Gabriel III.

