Marler Clark Investigates Salmonella Outbreak in Six States

Papa Murphy's Raw Cookie Dough Linked to Illnesses

SEATTLE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marler Clark, Inc., PS, The Food Safety Law Firm, is investigating the recently announced Salmonella outbreak linked to Papa Murphy's Cookie Dough and an earlier CDC announced Salmonella Outbreak linked to Gold Medal Flour.

(PRNewsfoto/Marler Clark) (PRNewswire)

"Cookie Dough has been an ongoing Salmonella risk to consumers," said William Marler .

"Cookie Dough has been an ongoing Salmonella risk to consumers," said William Marler. "However, in recent years the suspected contaminated ingredient has turned from eggs to flour, which to most consumers is both unsettling and unusual," added Marler.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that Salmonella bacteria cause approximately 1.35 million human infections and 26,500 hospitalizations in the United States every year.

As of May 23, 2023, the CDC has reported 18 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah and Missouri. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 27, 2023, to May 2, 2023. Epidemiologic data show that Papa Murphy's raw cookie dough may be contaminated with Salmonella and may be making people sick. Sick people range in age from 14 to 68 years, with a median age of 47, and 83% are female. Of 14 people with race or ethnicity information available, all reported non-Hispanic white. Of 14 people with information available, 2 have been hospitalized.

Papa Murphy's has temporarily stopped selling their raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw S'mores bars dough. CDC is advising people to check their refrigerator and freezer for these raw doughs and to throw any away. CDC always advises people not to eat raw cookie dough, unless it has a label indicating that it is safe to be eaten raw.

In another potentially related outbreak, on May 1, 2023, the CDC announced that 13 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Infantis have been reported from 12 states – including Oregon. Illnesses started on dates ranging from December 6, 2022, to March 1, 2023. State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the eight people interviewed, seven (88%) reported eating raw dough or batter. Of six sick people with brand information, all six (100%) reported buying Gold Medal brand flour. The only brand reported was Gold Medal.

About Bill Marler: An accomplished attorney and national expert in food safety, William (Bill) Marler has become the most prominent foodborne illness lawyer in America and a major force in food policy in the U.S. and around the world. Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm , has represented thousands of individuals in claims against food companies whose contaminated products have caused life altering injury and even death. Bill has been profiled in the best-selling book, "Poisoned," that chronicles the Jack-in-the-Box E. coli outbreak and is subject of the upcoming Netflix documentary of the same name. To contact Bill, reach out to jdueck@marlerclark.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marler Clark, The Nation's Food Safety Law Firm