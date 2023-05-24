LIGHTBOX UNVEILS IMMERSIVE RETAIL EXPERIENCE AT HOUSE OF SHOWFIELDS IN WILLIAMSBURG

The innovative lab-grown diamond brand joins latest curation at the Brooklyn lifestyle discovery store

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, lab-grown diamond brand Lightbox reveals its new retail concept shop at HOUSE OF SHOWFIELDS in Williamsburg. Part of a line-up of over twenty brands in the lifestyle store's spring and summer refresh, Lightbox occupies a 250 square foot dedicated space on the first floor of the Brooklyn outpost. Showcasing its high-quality lab-grown diamonds and jewelry in a playfully immersive environment, the space was designed to take guests on an enticing and educational journey into the world of Lightbox.

"Engaging with consumers one-on-one is a great way for a digitally native brand like ours to build and deepen connections," shared Antoine Borde, CEO of Lightbox. "With its future-forward approach and unique retail platform, SHOWFIELDS gives us the ability to meet and engage with customers and share the Lightbox story in a more meaningful way." said Borde.

"We're thrilled to welcome Lightbox and its incredible lab-grown diamonds to our new curation in Williamsburg," said Amir Zwickel, Co-Founder and CRO of SHOWFIELDS. "We're always looking for ways to delight and excite our customer and partnering with an innovative brand like Lightbox, offers an ideal opportunity for us to create an immersive experience for guests to explore and interact with their beautiful products and engage with their brand story in our unique physical environment."

Focusing on the customer experience, the shop is outfitted with mirrors, prismatic crystals and hidden lighting elements that reflect the sparkle and brilliance of Lightbox's high-quality lab-grown stones. Featuring gallery-style product displays in arched wall nooks and a shoppable center table, guests can see, touch and try on the brand's sparkly offerings. A mirrored partition creates a designated area with tablet integration that encourages visitors to take a deeper dive into the brand and product. The back wall is flanked by a row of mirrors and an inviting seating area, creating an ideal photo moment.

Shoppers can expect to engage with a wide range of Lightbox styles, from core classics and best-sellers to new silhouettes like the recently introduced collection of Drop Earrings. Lightbox will highlight its popular Loose Stones in a range of cuts and carat weights in its three signature colors of pink, blue and white. A new Mini Trio collection of a dainty clustered stone styles will debut alongside a fresh take on Lightbox's traditional single stone pendant on a prong bale setting. A selection of stud earrings from ¼ carat minis to 4 carat total weight solitaire pairs, round out the offering on view. Prices range from $250 to $3,700.

Lightbox will remain in the space through November and throughout the curation, it will plug into SHOWFIELDS signature programming, live-activations and events. The brand will also tap into the Brooklyn store's proprietary technology that captures retail data and analytics. These touchpoints offer valuable test and learn opportunities for Lightbox and give the brand the ability to build personal connections with new consumers.

Lightbox is currently sold in 165 retail doors across the US and Canada and this latest retail development is part of Lightbox's overall strategy to collaborate with best-in-class partners on and offline as it continues to grow its retail presence.

ABOUT LIGHTBOX

Launched in 2018, Lightbox is an innovative lab-grown diamond company offering premium fashion jewelry at accessible prices. Built on more than 50 years of Element Six's ground-breaking science and technology, Lightbox manufactures its high-quality, lab-grown diamonds in pink, blue and white at its state-of-the-art facility in Gresham, Oregon using 100% renewable wind energy. With a transparent and inclusive approach, Lightbox offers consumers extraordinary product at exceptional value. Learn more at www.lightboxjewelry.com.

ABOUT SHOWFIELDS

Launched in 2019, SHOWFIELDS is a lifestyle discovery store featuring rotating, themed curations of mission driven products, art, and events that can be found "IRL" for the first time. With stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Miami, Washington DC and Los Angeles, SHOWFIELDS has created a unique opportunity for brands to run measurable retail campaigns in the world's most desirable retail locations.

