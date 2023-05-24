DuPont to Launch Tedlar® Frontsheet Solution at 2023 SNEC PV Power Expo

SHANGHAI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced it will introduce its latest Tedlar® frontsheet materials at the 2023 SNEC International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition. DuPont will be located at Booth W4-555 at Shanghai New International Expo Center.

The DuPont booth at SNEC highlights BIPV system integrating Tedlar® frontsheet and metal laminated roofing system. (PRNewswire)

"We are very proud to launch Tedlar® frontsheet to potential partners and end users in the photovoltaic industry at SNEC," said Ryan Peng, Global Business Director of DuPont Tedlar®. "The main challenge for lightweight PV modules is replacing glass frontsheets while maintaining mechanical stability and weatherability. Tedlar® frontsheet offers a unique combination of durability, UV resistance, high level of light transmittance, lasting UV protection, mechanical toughness, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, good adhesion to encapsulant. We believe that this innovative solution can provide frontsheet of solar modules."

The weight of photovoltaic (PV) modules poses a significant challenge in some applications. Numerous commercial buildings and auxiliary structures are designed with little to no spare structural capacity. Vehicle efficiency is directly tied to weight. Lightweight modules may address this challenge by reducing weight, enabling PV elements to be installed or retrofitted at lower cost for parking roofs, building Integrated PV (BIPV), and vehicle integrated PV (VIPV). On the booth, we will be showcasing BIPV system through integration of Tedlar® frontsheet and metal laminated roofing system.

During the exhibition, DuPont will also introduce battery pack thermal management solutions in energy storage applications. DuPont scientists will share insights at technical forums on May 25 to talk more about Tedlar® frontsheet film for lightweight and flexible PV modules and reliable performance of Tedlar® products during the SNEC Expo.

About DuPont™ Tedlar®

DuPont™ Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 40+ years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Our products deliver proven power and lasting value for the fast-growing photovoltaics sector, including DuPont™ Tedlar® films as well as DuPont™ Fortasun™ solar silicones. DuPont™ Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit www.photovoltaics.dupont.com and www.tedlar.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

DuPont showcases the latest solar panels with Clear Tedlar® backsheet from leading module makers. (PRNewswire)

Battery Pack Thermal Management solutions in energy storage application. (PRNewswire)

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DuPont