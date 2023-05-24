Celligence's Revolutionary A.I. Platform Earns Endorsement from Real Estate Mogul Josh Altman

Pavan Agarwal CEO of Celligence alongside Josh Altman Star of Million Dollar Listing #paidspokesperson

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over a decade of experience in the real estate industry and an impressive track record of success, Josh Altman is widely recognized as one of the top real estate moguls in the world. Recently, Pavan Agarwal, CEO and founder of fintech company Celligence International, LLC sat down with Altman to explore the company's real estate A.I. platform called MORGAN. Agarwal gave Altman a demonstration of MORGAN and all its uses and he loved the product. As a leader in the real estate world, Altman understood the deep impact MORGAN could make in the industry and wanted to sit down with Pavan and film videos with him demonstrating all of MORGAN's uses for real estate professionals. Altman explained how "[I am] obviously a huge fan of A.l. and what it's doing and because of the fact that I used to be a mortgage broker, I was interested to check it out. I found the product incredibly useful and made videos to help other Realtors®"

Pavan Agarwal CEO of Celligence alongside Josh Altman Star of Million Dollar Listing #paidspokesperson (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to have Josh try the product and film videos with us. We hope they will help other Realtors® grow and expand their business," said Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Celligence International, LLC. "Josh's deep understanding of the real estate industry, his reputation as a top-performing real estate professional, and his dynamic personality make him the perfect fit to help new Realtors® expand their business and adopt new technology like MORGAN. We are confident that his influence and expertise will help us drive awareness and adoption of our cutting-edge A.I. tech solutions." Agarwal explained.

MORGAN is an A.I. system that cuts out the mundane busy work for Realtors®, allowing them to focus more on growing their business. MORGAN is available 24/7 to all parties involved in the real estate process and reduces the stress involved in a notoriously stressful industry. Homebuyers benefit from MORGAN's user-friendly tools that provide personalized real estate listings, and enable a seamless online mortgage application process. With MORGAN, a lengthy multi-month loan process has been shortened to just a few short weeks.

Altman's use and support of Morgan comes at a time of rapid growth for Agarwal's FinTech company, Celligence, as it continues to gain traction in the real estate industry with its innovative solutions. Celligence has won numerous awards and is one of the top 100 tech company award winners.

For more information about Celligence's advanced tech solutions, please visit www.celligence.com and www.helloMORGAN.com

Josh Altman is a paid spokesperson for Celligence International, LLC, the creators of Morgan. Million Dollar Listing is an American reality television series that is not affiliated with Celligence International, LLC.

Realtors® is a registered trademark of National Association of Realtors®.

About Celligence

Celligence is an affiliate of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (Sun West), one of the largest independent, privately owned financial services companies. As one of the fastest growing fin-tech companies, Celligence provide exceptional service, technology, and product innovation.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers are continuously filing new patents and expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition and retention algorithms, and A.I. based process automation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084338/Agarwal__Altman.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celligence LLC