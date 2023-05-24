Accomplished Scientist and Biosurgery Industry Veteran Dr. Neil Winterbottom Joins Medcura's Leadership Team

Dr. Winterbottom will serve the role of SVP, Product Development & Manufacturing Operations

RIVERDALE, Md., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medcura, Inc. has added Dr. Neil Winterbottom to its leadership team to accelerate the spine indication approval and commercialization of LifeGel™, Medcura's flagship surgical hemostat.

Medcura, Inc. is delighted to welcome biochemist Dr. Neil Winterbottom as its new SVP of Product Development & Manufacturing Operations. Dr. Winterbottom has over 20 years of experience leading research and development teams from concept to commercialization, including teams working on sealants and hemostatic agents. Dr. Winterbottom holds a doctorate degree in oral biology and biochemistry from the University of Alberta.

LifeGel™ Absorbable Surgical Hemostat is the first and only surgical hemostatic agent to receive the FDA's coveted Breakthrough Device Designation, for its important differentiating no-swelling innovation. This no-swell feature is especially important in spine surgery where current swelling hemostatic agents have been known to cause adverse events including nerve damage and paralysis.

"Medcura's primary focus is to accelerate FDA approval of LifeGel™ into spine surgery, where the risk of swelling hemostatic agents is the greatest and the market opportunity is the largest. Neil will play a very critical role in getting LifeGel™ ready for our accelerated spine indication launch. Neil has a proven track record of success in launching new hemostatic agents and surgical sealant products to the market. He brings a wealth of inciting knowledge and experience to our team." said Medcura CEO Jim Buck.

The option of having a safer, no-swell hemostatic agent is resonating with spinal surgeons. Since the announcement of the "no swell" FDA Breakthrough Designation, Medcura has attracted leading spinal surgeons and spinal surgery centers in partnership. The spinal surgical advisory board will guide Medcura's rapid clinical and market emergence.

"I am excited to join the Medcura leadership team. LifeGel™ is one of the most disruptive hemostasis technologies I have seen developed in decades. I look forward to helping accelerate the LifeGel™ spine indication approval to the market." said Dr. Winterbottom.

Medcura develops first-of-their-kind hemostatic products with proprietary technology. These revolutionary surgical gels, foams, powders, and putties quickly stop internal bleeding in surgery, trauma centers, on the battlefield, and at home. Medcura's LifeFoam ™ is also a recipient of the FDA's Breakthrough Device Designation and is recently cited in publications for having "significant potential" to save lives in military combat settings. Rapid-Seal ™ is an antibacterial wound gel that is available at major retailers.

About Medcura, Inc.

Medcura, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company developing versatile hemostatic products serving large surgical, medical, and consumer market opportunities. The Company's proprietary technology platform combines the use of safe, inert ingredients with patented chemistries, all aimed at introducing disruptively lower-cost products capable of safely and effectively controlling bleeding across a broad spectrum of clinical applications. Learn more about Medcura's growing product line at www.medcurainc.com .

