TEAMSTER FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE DOWN SUN COUNTRY TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

Workers Demand Compensation Package that Rewards Loyalty to Carrier

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flight attendants at Sun Country Airlines who are represented by Teamsters Local 120 have voted overwhelmingly to reject their latest collective bargaining agreement with the carrier.

"Earlier this year, Sun Country told investors and shareholders that it grew year-over-year revenue by 43.6 percent to $894.4 million, a record high for the employer," said Tom Erickson, Teamsters Central Region International Vice President and President of Local 120. "Aviation can be a volatile industry, and these workers have stuck with the company through thick and thin. Now that the company is doing well, it's time for them to share the wealth."

"We stand with Local 120 flight attendants in their campaign to get a strong contract at this employer," said Joe Ferreira, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "These workers are the frontlines of this industry, and they deserve a collective bargaining agreement that reflects how valuable they are to the employer."

"The flight attendants did this to make a point – this contract is not good enough," said the Sun Country Airlines Flight Attendant Negotiating Committee in a statement. "We stand together to work towards an agreement that will be acceptable for everyone."

Teamsters Local 120 represents nearly 12,000 members in four states: Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Local 120 represents workers at over 300 employers in both the private and public sector. For more information, visit teamsterslocal120.org/

