Healthy Together Partners with Amazon Web Services to Drive Innovation in Government Technology

MIAMI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Together, a leading government software provider, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) after being approved to join the AWS Partner Network (APN).

As a member of the APN, Healthy Together will have access to a wide range of tools and resources to help them optimize their cloud solutions and improve the delivery of their services to customers. This partnership will also enable Healthy Together to expand their reach and capabilities, leveraging the scalability and reliability of AWS to drive innovation in the healthcare industry.

"We're thrilled to be joining the AWS Partner Network and to have the opportunity to work with such a trusted and respected leader in cloud computing," said Jayson Ahlstrom, Chief Product Officer at Healthy Together. "With AWS, we'll be able to enhance our offerings and bring new solutions to market faster, ultimately delivering better outcomes for patients."

Through this partnership, Healthy Together will leverage AWS's advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence capabilities to further improve their software, and deliver more effective solutions to government workers and residents.

"We're excited to welcome Healthy Together to the AWS Partner Network," said Betsy Baker, Public Health Transformation Leader at AWS. "We believe their innovative solutions and expertise will be a valuable addition to the ecosystem of partners on AWS, especially as they work to put constituents at the center of their health journey. We look forward to collaborating with them to drive progress in the government healthcare and public health industries."

Healthy Together looks forward to a successful partnership with AWS, and to delivering even more impactful solutions to customers in the years ahead.

About Healthy Together

Healthy Together is a health technology company that builds SaaS technology for government, education and enterprise. Their technology aids in areas such as disease surveillance, behavioral health management and benefit enrollment for programs like Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and WIC. Healthy Together's mobile application has reached #1 in the App Store Health & Fitness category and has over 225k reviews on the App Store and Play Store with a 4.9/5 star rating.

To learn more about Healthy Together's solutions, visit www.healthytogether.co

