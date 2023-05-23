Cumulus Neuroscience to Present Data at 2023 ASCP Annual Meeting

Data Captured Via the Cumulus Neuroassessment Platform Demonstrate Electrophysiological Effects of Ketamine Infusion, in Both In-Clinic and At-Home Settings

Poster Presentation Scheduled Wednesday, May 31 at 11:15am at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting in Miami

BELFAST, Northern Ireland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, today announced plans to present data at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting, gathered via repeated sampling of at-home and in-clinic data using the portable Cumulus neurocognitive platform.

Cumulus Neuroscience (PRNewswire)

Titled "Electrophysiological Correlates of a Ketamine Infusion Captured via the Portable Cumulus Neurocognitive Platform Using Repeated Sampling from the Clinic and the Home," the poster presentation was accepted by the ASCP Program Committee as part of its annual meeting exploring key aspects of neuropsychiatric drug development.

"Bridging the gap between preclinical studies and first-in-human studies is challenging with conventional methods – researchers need a way to assess drug engagement when an experimental compound is administered for the first time," said Brian Murphy, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cumulus. "Our clinical-grade digital biomarkers enable researchers to track these effects directly, as well as the mechanistic and functional effects in the days and weeks afterwards, in-home. These tools can enhance scientists' confidence in progressing new psychiatric drugs to trials with patients, so that new therapies reach those in need, sooner."

The ASCP Annual Meeting takes place in Miami, Florida from May 30-June 2, 2023. Cumulus poster presentation details are as follows:

Poster: "Electrophysiological Correlates of a Ketamine Infusion Captured via the Portable Cumulus Neurocognitive Platform Using Repeated Sampling from the Clinic and the Home"

Session Title: Poster Session I

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 , at 11:15am-1pm ET

Location and Board Number: Salon 4, Poster Board W12

Cumulus supports precision in CNS clinical trials for its industry partners by enabling remote monitoring of patients across multiple domains of brain function. To learn more, visit www.cumulusneuro.com .

About Cumulus Neuroscience

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care. Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the platform enables decentralized trials, and is already making a difference in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease, depression and schizophrenia.

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home – all with an EEG headset synced to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and the world's largest database of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

The Company is supported by highly experienced specialized investors, DDF/SV Health Investors, LifeArc and Future Fund, and a world-class Scientific and Technical Advisory Board.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Julie Dietel

FINN Partners for Cumulus

julie.dietel@finnpartners.com

Tel: 978.502.7705

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cumulus Neuroscience