Luxer One Introduces an Interactive Locker Configurator Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Architects can now easily implement secure package rooms and lockers into residential, retail, and commercial spaces with Luxer One's online 3D BIM system.

CINCINNATI and MCCLELLAN, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One, a provider of secure package management systems, has launched an online inventory of configurable BIM products. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the new catalog enables architects to implement secure package lockers quickly and accurately in multi-family residences, commercial buildings, retail spaces, and more.

(PRNewsfoto/CADENAS PARTsolutions) (PRNewswire)

"Our goal is to make our site deliver content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It never sleeps."

Luxer has been developing package acceptance systems and solving delivery problems with innovative locker technology since 2005. After launching their first-generation lockers in 2013, the company introduced iOS-compatible lockers as well as refrigeration technology to keep shipped items accessible and safe during delivery. Luxer One's innovative mindset led them to pursue a more accessible and easier-to-use tool, powered by CADENAS' eCATALOGsolutions platform.

"Our goal is to make our site deliver content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It never sleeps. We are providing our customers with easy access to accurate data whenever they need it," said Dave Dexter, the Vice President of Multifamily Sales at Luxer One. "Architects are on top of leading technology, and now we are too."

Luxer's new tool enables users to test lockers directly within their designs by delivering interactive models in a variety of formats, including popular CAD and BIM formats like Autodesk Revit. Architects can configure smart locker systems to meet their requirements whether that be one unit in a residential build or multiple units in multiple locations.

As the need for smart locker delivery systems grows, Luxer is streamlining the implementation process. Their interactive catalog helps by also delivering detailed, configured PDF datasheets to builders, contractors and specifiers. These new features help Luxer One clients to select the right product, the first time.

Dexter finished, "Whether you are an individual or a large company, anticipating your clients' needs with a successful and well-planned package management solution is critical. This configurator tool will help architects to easily plan and spec a solid solution, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on their timetable."

About Luxer One

Luxer One is a technology company specializing in contactless pick-up and drop-off for packages and goods. The company's smart package lockers are used in multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education. Luxer One has performed more locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform than any other smart locker company. To date, more than 250 million U.S. packages have been delivered to the Luxer One systems.

Learn more at: Package Lockers by Luxer One | The Future of Package Delivery

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions . Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

Media Inquiries



CADENAS PARTsolutions

Adam Beck

Director of Marketing

400 Techne Center Drive, Ste. 301

Milford, OH 45150 USA

Phone: 513-453-0453

Fax: 513-453-0460

adam.beck@partsolutions.com

www.partsolutions.com

@partsolutions

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions